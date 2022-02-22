ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Lansing, MI

Grandison’s late night work propels Illini senior to breakout game

By Bret Beherns
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2nmjRD_0eLBTHfb00

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WCIA) — Illinois basketball fell back three spots to No. 15 in the latest Associated Press Top 25 poll released on Monday. The Illini went 1-1 last week, losing at Rutgers before beating No. 19 Michigan State in East Lansing.

After the disappointing loss to the Scarlet Knights last Wednesday, Jacob Grandison wasted little time getting back in the gym. After returning home from New Jersey on the team flight, Grandison and his Illini teammate Alfonso Plummer got back to work, going straight from the airport to the Ubben Practice Facility to get shots up. The late night work paid off in a big way Saturday, with Grandison scoring a new Illini career high 24 points, including six 3-pointers, helping the Illini take down the Spartans.

“I mean it’s all about work, really,” Grandison said. “My shot wasn’t falling but it felt good and I’ve always been confident in my shot but it wasn’t falling. I knew I needed to make adjustments and shake it off and be a pro about it and get right.”

Going into the game against the Spartans, Grandison had gone just 7-of-26 from the field. He left little to doubt at Breslin Center, netting five from deep in the first half alone. It helped the Illini (19-7, 12-4 B1G) beat the Spartans on their home court for the first time since 2015.

“He’s been as frustrated and down,” Illinois head coach Brad Underwood said. “He’s missed a layup at Rutgers and literally I thought he was going to cry on the court. That kid wants to win so bad but it’s his passing, shooting. He’s an elite shooter, maybe just needed a little reshift in his focus.”

Grandison and the Illini return to the court Thursday night hosting No. 22 Ohio State at 8 p.m. at State Farm Center.

WCIA

Northwestern hands Illinois ninth-straight loss

CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — Aaliyah Nye hit five 3-pointers and Erika Porter scored a new career high 13 points off the bench but Northwestern handed Illinois its ninth-straight loss, 82-59, Sunday afternoon at State Farm Center. Illinois drops to 6-17 overall this season, 1-11 in Big Ten play, with two games left in the regular season.
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

3-in-1 Pod: Hello Brice

WCIA — In episode 115 of the WCIA 3-in-1 Podcast, Bret Beherns and Andy Olson welcome Brice Bement to the Sports team. Good to know the newest member of the WCIA3 Sports Department. Listen: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/hello-brice/id1495074631?i=1000551932633
SPORTS
WCIA

HS scoreboard (2-22-22)

WCIA — Highlights and scores from high school sports on Tuesday night including girls’ basketball sectional semifinal games with video wins from Effingham St. Anthony, Neoga, St. Thomas More, Ridgeview, Pana, Paris and Mahomet-Seymour. Also, dual team sectional wrestling video with victories from Mahomet-Seymour and Unity, both punching their ticket to state. GIRLS’ BASKETBALL Class […]
HIGH SCHOOL
WCIA

Illini E-Sports hosts first make-a-thon

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Illini E-Sports held their first make-a-thon this week. The event started on Thursday and ended earlier today. The goal of the event was to have different teams of people come together and make something for video gaming. Projects had to be either educational or help serve a purpose in being inclusive […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

Fighting Illini Deputy Athletics Director retiring

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — University of Illinois Deputy Director of Athletics Warren Hood recently announced he will retire at the end of April. Hood’s long and distinguished tenure with the Fighting Illini spans 36 years and concludes after serving six years as DIA’s second-in-command to Director of Athletics Josh Whitman. “Warren Hood retires as one […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

U of I alum wins awards for Super Bowl commercials

CHICAGO, Ill. (WCIA) – One week ago, you may have been watching the Super Bowl… Or maybe you were just tuning in for the commercials. A U of I alum topped charts for his Super Bowl ads this year. Executive Creative Director Patrick Burke and his team at Highdive Advertising helped create two star-studded commercials […]
NFL
WCIA

VOTE: UIPD’s puppy needs a name!

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Trying to find something fun to do today? How about naming a puppy? The University of Illinois Police is asking the public to help pick a name for their new puppy. According to UIPD, their new therapy dog is a 6-month-old Samoyed. He is described as very “fluffy and lovable.” Police […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

Illini Hillel responds to anti-Semitic flyers

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) – Illini Hillel is responding to reports of anti-Semitic flyers placed across campus Sunday. Executive Director Erez Cohen said dozens of students found bags with hateful messages Sunday. Some of those students are concerned for their safety. He said it’s shocking, offensive and hurtful. Illini Hillel released a statement that says they’ll […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

ISU to update mask policy starting Feb. 28

NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) — Illinois State University (ISU) announced that it will be updating its masking policy on campus Monday. According to an email sent to students, due to Gov. Pritzker planning on lifting the state-wide mask mandate, ISU will not require students to wear a mask in indoor spaces starting Feb. 28, with a […]
NORMAL, IL
