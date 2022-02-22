Zachery leads Boston College in 71-55 win over Florida State

Just when you thought ejections during games couldn’t get any worse, we present you with Dan Hurley. The UConn coach received a technical foul for getting angry during the first half of his team’s game against Villanova on Tuesday after a no-call on a drive by one of his Huskies to the basket. Hurley slammed the scorer’s table, which triggered the tech call.

