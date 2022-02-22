Monday’s Scores

Alleghany High School did not have a 2020-21 girls basketball season because of COVID-19. The Mountaineers’ current season is going to last a while longer. Alleghany, with a cast of characters who last played basketball two years ago, qualified for the VHSL state tournament for the first time in school history with a 55-42 victory Wednesday night over Floyd County in a Region 2C semifinal at Roanoke College’s Bast Center.
ROANOKE, Va. – In a Region 3D matchup, #1 Cave Spring beat #8 William Byrd 64-43. On the other side of the bracket, #2 Northside beat #7 Christiansburg 85-43. “It’s a really strong region. We don’t take any game for granted, we were ready to go tonight as evident by the play of the players, we’re just hoping for that next chance here,” head coach Bill Pope said. “You know that you can’t get to do any do-overs, you have to be ready to go each night and it’s a really strong region, so we’re going to respect all the opponents.”
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) -Several local teams punched tickets to the regional semifinals on Tuesday. The Lord Botetourt boys outlasted Bassett 77-72 while the girls knocked off William Byrd 59-38. Over at Northside, the Viking boys took care of Christiansburg 85-43. Cave Spring outscored William Byrd 24-nothing in the fourth quarter to advance past the Terriers 64-43. And James River blew out Alleghany in Buchanan 68-32.
The PIAA district basketball tournaments begin this week. Below are the first round matchups in districts 5, 6 and 9. The schedule is arranged by district first, class second. A singular web post will update these schedules with results as the games are played. Remember, you can always email results to sports@WTAJTV.com. GIRLS BASKETBALL — […]
The CIAA tournament left Charlotte for Baltimore at the end of the 2019-20 season, but it’s still a major event the Queen City and much of North Carolina cares about. Here are the scores and schedule for the 2022 CIAA basketball tournament. All games are being played at Royal Farms Arena in Baltimore. Results will be posted when they become available.
SALISBURY — Reidsville’s Rams brought sharp elbows, wiry bodies and a warrior mentality to the Salisbury gym for Tuesday’s first round of the 2A state playoffs. Every rebound was a scuffle for turf. Every dribble was made under duress. Composure was challenged. The refs swallowed whistles and...
Stretched out and finally snapped, James River – Midlothian put just enough pressure on Landstown to earn a 51-33 victory on February 23 in Virginia boys high school basketball action. The Rapids broke in front at the beginning of the fourth quarter with a 33-22 lead over the Eagles.
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Creighton freshman Ryan Nembhard will miss the rest of the season after injuring his right wrist during the win at St. John’s, the school announced Thursday. Nembhard was hurt when he collided with St. John’s Posh Alexander during the Bluejays’ 81-78 win Wednesday night....
Franklin Harris' booming voice echoed throughout Highland Springs' gleaming new golden-hued gym as he directed his Lady Springers' stifling press against visiting Deep Run. Then Reggie Tennyson paced the same sideline in stoic fashion as his Springers boys fought tooth-and-nail to stave off Prince George. And in contrasting fashions mirroring...
Park View – South Hill posted a tight 77-73 win over New Kent on February 23 in Virginia boys high school basketball. You're reading the most comprehensive coverage of Central Virginia high school sports, powered by ScoreStream, the world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. To see more game results from your favorite high school team, download the ScoreStream app and join nearly a million users nationwide who share the scores of their favorite teams with one another in real-time. To learn about how your business can become a sponsor of this coverage, e-mail citizen@henricocitizen.com.
ATLANTA, Ga. (WDBJ) -Virginia Tech went after a season sweep of the Yellow Jackets Wednesday night in Atlanta. The Hokies struggled early but took control of the game in the opening minutes of the second half. Nahiem Alleyne and Keve Aluma scored 12 points each while Darius Mattox got 12 of his own off the bench. Mike Young’s team nearly blew an 11 point second half lead but held on for the 62-58 win, their 7th in the last 8 games.
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Tyler Nickel is the new VHSL scoring king. The East Rockingham senior forward scored 37 points Tuesday night in a 60-51 victory for the Eagles over Strasburg in the quarterfinals of the Region 2B Tournament. With a breakaway dunk in the fourth quarter, Nickel passed Mac McClung (Gate City) for the No. 1 spot on the VHSL boys basketball all-time scoring list with 2,802 career points.
Monacan’s powerful offense roared to a resounding victory by pulling away from Patrick Henry – Ashland 67-37 on February 22 in Virginia girls high school basketball action. The Chiefs broke in front at the beginning of the fourth quarter with a 49-29 lead over the Patriots. You're reading...
HIGH POINT — No. 13 seed Southwest Guilford defeated No. 20 seed Asheville 61-52 in the first round of the NCHSAA girls 4A West basketball playoffs Thursday inside Coggins Gym. Southwest (20-4) plays at No. 4 seed Charlotte Catholic Thursday. Asheville finished 13-8. ANDREWS, FORBUSH. EAST BEND — No....
SALEM, Va. – The men’s Old Dominion Athletic Conference tournament cranks up this week at the Salem Civic Center, with Roanoke College having earned the 5th seed. The Maroons closed out the regular season with a 9-7 conference record after defeating Bridgewater on Saturday. The Maroons have been...
A rowdy gym has a tendency to suffocate those unaccustomed to its confines. Such was the case Wednesday night at James River where the Rapids, Region 6A's No. 1 seed in both the girls and boys brackets, smothered visiting Landstown (Virginia Beach) 40-24 on the girls' side and 51-33 on the boys' in front of a raucous throng of purple-clad supporters in a cheering section dubbed "The Swamp."
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Virginia women’s lacrosse team was unable to pull off the upset against the top-ranked team in the nation, as the 13th ranked Cavaliers fell 22-15 against No. 1 Boston College in their ACC opener on Wednesday at Klöckner Stadium. UVA led 10-9 at...
BRIDGEWATER - No. 7 seed Bridgewater College survived a final-frame rally by No. 10 seed Ferrum College Tuesday and defeated the Panthers, 53-51, in a first-round game of the 2022 Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC) women's basketball tournament at Nininger Hall. With the win, the Eagles (11-14) advance to Thursday's...
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The James Madison men’s basketball team suffered a road loss Wednesday night. JMU lost at Towson, 84-65, in what was the Dukes’ final CAA road tilt as James Madison prepares to move to the Sun Belt Conference in July. Terrence Edwards scored a team-high...
Comments / 0