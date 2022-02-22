Monday’s Scores

ROANOKE, Va. – In a Region 3D matchup, #1 Cave Spring beat #8 William Byrd 64-43. On the other side of the bracket, #2 Northside beat #7 Christiansburg 85-43. “It’s a really strong region. We don’t take any game for granted, we were ready to go tonight as evident by the play of the players, we’re just hoping for that next chance here,” head coach Bill Pope said. “You know that you can’t get to do any do-overs, you have to be ready to go each night and it’s a really strong region, so we’re going to respect all the opponents.”

1 DAY AGO