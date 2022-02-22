ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Smyrna, DE

A passion for ‘Paw Patrol’ and a persuasive smile

By Isabel Hughes, Delaware News Journal
Delaware Online | The News Journal
Delaware Online | The News Journal
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Q7z2g_0eLBSTC800

In September 2019, a dog walker found the remains of a young girl in a Smyrna softball complex. For about a year, she remained nameless until her grandfather identified her from a forensic sketch, leading to the arrests of her mother and step-father.

In the 16 months since Emma Grace Cole was publicly identified, her family members and close family friends have kept her memory alive, reminiscing over the happiness her short life brought to those who loved her deeply.

Now for the first time, they are sharing many of these memories publicly. They hope she is remembered for the joyous life she led, rather than the horrific circumstances of her death.

This is the story of how Emma Grace lived.

Sitting in the living room of her aunt’s house, Tanya Axsom watched as Emma Grace Cole clutched a kitten close to her chest, the toddler’s chubby little arms carefully wrapped around its small body.

Cats often run from children this age, known to pull their tails and roughhouse with them. But KitKat – which Emma Grace had decided the animal would be called – purred in her arms.

Axsom eyed the feline in disgust. She had long hated cats and believed black ones were bad luck. Since before Emma Grace could walk though, the little girl had adored this creature. That was the only reason Axsom put up with it.

As she studied Emma Grace, who gently petted the black ball of fur, Axsom’s aunt turned to her. She couldn’t keep the cat much longer – did Axsom want it?

“No,” she replied, just as Emma Grace said yes.

“Emma, no,” Axsom firmly told the little girl. “Mama said we are not taking no cat home.”

Within hours, the kitten was in Axsom’s car, Emma Grace strapped into her car seat next to it. KitKat was coming home with them.

For most of her short life, Emma Grace got what Emma Grace wanted.

The first few months of her life were tumultuous, with Axsom – Emma Grace’s paternal great aunt – and the little girl’s mother, Kristie Cole Haas, sharing custody.

Kristie struggled with addiction and couldn’t care for the girl. When Emma Grace was about three months old, she came to live with Axsom’s family full time.

In part, this rough start is why Axsom, her husband and teenage children worked so hard to give the girl everything they could. But it wasn’t just that – it was simply impossible not to dote on Emma Grace.

She didn’t scream or throw fits when she was told no, because she didn’t have to. She would look up slyly, a hint of, ‘You sure?’ in her eyes.

Slowly, any resolve would melt away until the “no” became a “maybe.” Then, as the toddler squinted her eyes in delight, her under-eye creases puffing up, the “maybe” would become a “yes.”

Within moments, she would crinkle her nose and smile wide, showing the gaps in her baby teeth. As her plump cheeks grew even fuller, those around her couldn’t help but grin back at the little girl who loved chicken nuggets, french fries and the TV show “Paw Patrol.”

“That smile, everything about her, was perfect,” Axsom said.

Four years after Emma Grace made her case for the cat, Axsom’s grandson, Korbyn, sat on her lap, facing her chest.

Reaching toward her neck, the toddler grabbed Axsom’s necklace and pulled it toward him. “Emma,” he mumbled as he gripped the silver locket, a photo of his cousin inside.

Gently, Axsom grabbed Korbyn’s hand and reached toward Rubble, a stuffed animal character from “Paw Patrol” that lay nearby on the couch.

“You’re gonna break it, baby,” Axsom said as she replaced the heart-shaped necklace with the toy. The boy quickly turned his attention from the engraved pendant to Rubble instead.

Though Korbyn and Axsom’s other two grandchildren, born after Emma Grace died, will never meet their cousin, there is no doubt they will know her.

Photos of the girl adorn the walls in Axsom’s home, and her toys – the ones Axsom hasn’t given to family friends – remain throughout the house.

Axsom, her children and close friends share stories of Emma Grace often, remembering how she clung to the family dog, Tank. If Tank was sleeping, Emma Grace would ensure he remained undisturbed by anyone who came too close.

Taking her pointer finger and pushing it against her pursed lips, she’d whisper “shhh,” then mumble something unintelligible.

Axsom’s grandkids are too young to know how Emma Grace died or that the girl’s mother is accused of killing her. But that’s OK – their parents and grandparents may never tell them.

What Korbyn and his cousins do know is how Axsom sang “You are my sunshine” to Emma Grace every night to put her to bed. And when Korbyn visits Emma Grace’s grave with his grandmother, he sings it too.

“It breaks my heart,” Axsom said as she looked at the little boy on her lap, completely engrossed in Emma Grace’s Rubble.

“But I hope he never stops.”

Got a story tip or idea? Send to Isabel Hughes at ihughes@delawareonline.com. For all things breaking news, follow her on Twitter at @izzihughes_

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
buckinghamshirelive.com

Marlow boy, 8, heartbreakingly tells mum: 'It feels like my body is falling apart'

A young boy has been "robbed of his future" from a life-limiting disease and has heartbreakingly told his mum: "It feels like my body is falling apart." Archie, 8, was diagnosed with Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy - a progressive muscle-wasting disease - four years ago, which changed his and his family's lives.
KIDS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Delaware State
Delaware Entertainment
City
Smyrna, DE
KENS 5

Local parents give child found by first responders a loving home

SAN ANTONIO — Many families we meet for the Forever Family series have seen their foster to adoption journeys come full circle, and that is where you'll find the Braden family. ''We wouldn't have done it any other way", said adoptive mom, Rachael Braden. "Given what we have we've...
RELATIONSHIPS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Softball#Fur#Cat#Paw Patrol#Toys
107 JAMZ

Son’s Response to No Toilet Tissue Leaves TikTok & Mom Speechless

As a parent, I can tell you my proudest moments have come when I have seen my children accomplish things I have never done in my lifetime. I think that's the mission of a good parent. The way I have looked at raising children, it's really a four-step plan that can lead to enrollment in a 12-Step Program. Nah, just kidding about the rehab, raising kids can be quite rewarding if you follow a few simple steps.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
Us Weekly

Cheryl Burke and Matthew Lawrence Officially Separated Just Days After Celebrating Christmas Together

A heartbreaking end to the holidays. Cheryl Burke and Matthew Lawrence officially separated last month — just days after they spent Christmas together. The Dancing With the Stars pro, 37, listed January 7 as her date of separation from the Boy Meets World alum, 42, in the divorce paperwork she filed in Los Angeles on Friday, February 18. Two weeks earlier, Burke shared an Instagram snap of herself and her husband enjoying the holidays with their pooch, Ysabella.
LOS ANGELES, CA
InspireMore

Blind Grandma Reaches Out For Flowers — And Ends Up Holding Grandson For 1st Time!

Meeting a grandchild for the first time is a moment people never forget, and that’s especially the case for this amazing grandma!. The special introduction couldn’t have taken place on a better day: her birthday! Best of all, she had no idea it was even happening. Because she’s blind, her son was able to pretend that he was about to hand her a bouquet of flowers. What he really had, though, was the grandchild she had yet to meet!
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Cats
Upworthy

Mom opens clothes store for foster kids after realizing they have no possessions: 'Broke my heart'

A mother is opening a free boutique for children after realizing foster kids have very few possessions. Linda Durrence, 51, and her family aims to provide kids in need with seven full sets of clothes and shoes for free. The boutique, Blossom, is all set to open later this month but it has already started helping as many kids as they can, said Linda Durrence. Durrence confirmed that families will be able to come and get seven new sets of clothes every quarter for seasonal changes or if a child has a major size change. "We just want to be able to just be the hands and feet of Jesus," said Durrence, who hails from Georgia, reported Fox5 Atlanta.
HOMELESS
Vulture

Smiling Friends

I’ll be honest, I haven’t found much of a reason to smile lately. The world is, to put it in layman’s terms, a fucked-up place right now, and there aren’t many days I go to bed with warm feelings of hope and optimism for the road ahead. Maybe three years into a global pandemic it is to be expected — but that doesn’t mean it’s welcome. When the atmosphere is this dark, it drives us into the deeper recesses of our subconscious, falling victim to the rabbit- hole spiral of “How in the hell did we get here?” I think a lot of us have gotten to the point where we don’t really want to try answering that question anymore. In that case, might I present you with a bit of a salve? Adult Swim’s latest adult animation entry, Smiling Friends, is here to save the day, at least for the moment, until something else reminds us of the crushing realities of existence once again.
TV & VIDEOS
Tracey Folly

I refused to visit my mother-in-law with my husband

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. When my husband and I were newlyweds, we had similar work schedules. We each worked Monday through Friday and had Saturday and Sunday off. When you work full time during the week, the weekends fly by so quickly. Therefore I had very little time off for myself.
Delaware Online | The News Journal

Delaware Online | The News Journal

2K+
Followers
801
Post
345K+
Views
ABOUT

Delaware News - Delawareonline is the home page of The News Journal with in depth and updated local news.

 http://delawareonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy