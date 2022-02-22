A passion for ‘Paw Patrol’ and a persuasive smile

In September 2019, a dog walker found the remains of a young girl in a Smyrna softball complex. For about a year, she remained nameless until her grandfather identified her from a forensic sketch, leading to the arrests of her mother and step-father.

In the 16 months since Emma Grace Cole was publicly identified, her family members and close family friends have kept her memory alive, reminiscing over the happiness her short life brought to those who loved her deeply.

Now for the first time, they are sharing many of these memories publicly. They hope she is remembered for the joyous life she led, rather than the horrific circumstances of her death.

This is the story of how Emma Grace lived.

Sitting in the living room of her aunt’s house, Tanya Axsom watched as Emma Grace Cole clutched a kitten close to her chest, the toddler’s chubby little arms carefully wrapped around its small body.

Cats often run from children this age, known to pull their tails and roughhouse with them. But KitKat – which Emma Grace had decided the animal would be called – purred in her arms.

Axsom eyed the feline in disgust. She had long hated cats and believed black ones were bad luck. Since before Emma Grace could walk though, the little girl had adored this creature. That was the only reason Axsom put up with it.

As she studied Emma Grace, who gently petted the black ball of fur, Axsom’s aunt turned to her. She couldn’t keep the cat much longer – did Axsom want it?

“No,” she replied, just as Emma Grace said yes.

“Emma, no,” Axsom firmly told the little girl. “Mama said we are not taking no cat home.”

Within hours, the kitten was in Axsom’s car, Emma Grace strapped into her car seat next to it. KitKat was coming home with them.

For most of her short life, Emma Grace got what Emma Grace wanted.

The first few months of her life were tumultuous, with Axsom – Emma Grace’s paternal great aunt – and the little girl’s mother, Kristie Cole Haas, sharing custody.

Kristie struggled with addiction and couldn’t care for the girl. When Emma Grace was about three months old, she came to live with Axsom’s family full time.

In part, this rough start is why Axsom, her husband and teenage children worked so hard to give the girl everything they could. But it wasn’t just that – it was simply impossible not to dote on Emma Grace.

She didn’t scream or throw fits when she was told no, because she didn’t have to. She would look up slyly, a hint of, ‘You sure?’ in her eyes.

Slowly, any resolve would melt away until the “no” became a “maybe.” Then, as the toddler squinted her eyes in delight, her under-eye creases puffing up, the “maybe” would become a “yes.”

Within moments, she would crinkle her nose and smile wide, showing the gaps in her baby teeth. As her plump cheeks grew even fuller, those around her couldn’t help but grin back at the little girl who loved chicken nuggets, french fries and the TV show “Paw Patrol.”

“That smile, everything about her, was perfect,” Axsom said.

Four years after Emma Grace made her case for the cat, Axsom’s grandson, Korbyn, sat on her lap, facing her chest.

Reaching toward her neck, the toddler grabbed Axsom’s necklace and pulled it toward him. “Emma,” he mumbled as he gripped the silver locket, a photo of his cousin inside.

Gently, Axsom grabbed Korbyn’s hand and reached toward Rubble, a stuffed animal character from “Paw Patrol” that lay nearby on the couch.

“You’re gonna break it, baby,” Axsom said as she replaced the heart-shaped necklace with the toy. The boy quickly turned his attention from the engraved pendant to Rubble instead.

Though Korbyn and Axsom’s other two grandchildren, born after Emma Grace died, will never meet their cousin, there is no doubt they will know her.

Photos of the girl adorn the walls in Axsom’s home, and her toys – the ones Axsom hasn’t given to family friends – remain throughout the house.

Axsom, her children and close friends share stories of Emma Grace often, remembering how she clung to the family dog, Tank. If Tank was sleeping, Emma Grace would ensure he remained undisturbed by anyone who came too close.

Taking her pointer finger and pushing it against her pursed lips, she’d whisper “shhh,” then mumble something unintelligible.

Axsom’s grandkids are too young to know how Emma Grace died or that the girl’s mother is accused of killing her. But that’s OK – their parents and grandparents may never tell them.

What Korbyn and his cousins do know is how Axsom sang “You are my sunshine” to Emma Grace every night to put her to bed. And when Korbyn visits Emma Grace’s grave with his grandmother, he sings it too.

“It breaks my heart,” Axsom said as she looked at the little boy on her lap, completely engrossed in Emma Grace’s Rubble.

“But I hope he never stops.”

