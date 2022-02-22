ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spring practice preview: What is Auburn football's 2022 roster outlook on offense?

By Bennett Durando, Montgomery Advertiser
AUBURN — Bryan Harsin's defining responsibility in the 2022 Auburn football season will be how the offense performs.

The first 14 months of his coaching tenure have been somewhat head-spinning in their instability: Receivers coach Cornelius Williams was fired mid-season, offensive coordinator Mike Bobo was fired after the Iron Bowl and new offensive coordinator Austin Davis resigned after 43 days. Starting quarterback Bo Nix transferred to Oregon, leaving Auburn with uncertainty ahead.

As former receivers coach Eric Kiesau moves into the offensive coordinator role, Harsin is expected to be involved in playcalling. What do they have to work with? Here's a breakdown of Auburn's offensive position groups before spring practice begins March 16.

Quarterback

The starter: T.J. Finley or Zach Calzada

The backups: Dematrius Davis, Holden Geriner, Robby Ashford

The departed: Bo Nix, Grant Loy

The outlook: Welcome to an offseason of QB competition on the Plains. The sum of Auburn's parts in the quarterback room is promising, but Harsin lacks a clear starter at this point. Finley started the last three games of 2021 and showed encouraging flashes, but Auburn lost all three games because of offensive inconsistency.

Enter the Texas A&M transfer Calzada, who has SEC starting experience. He and Oregon's Robby Ashford both committed during Davis' 43-day tenure (he was also quarterbacks coach). Player retention becomes critical now as Calzada seems to be Auburn's best option to challenge Finley. But discount Davis, who took second-team reps during bowl prep, and Geriner, who is Harsin's incoming four-star.

Running back

The starter: Tank Bigsby

The backups: Jarquez Hunter, Jordon Ingram, Damari Alston

The departed: Shaun Shivers

The outlook: Bigsby has the talent be the SEC's or the nation's best running back. Whether he achieves that as a junior is a matter of whether he'll get more carries in the new offense, and whether Auburn's run blocking can improve with the same personnel. Behind Bigsby, Hunter showed promise as a freshman, and four-star signee Alston is a talented addition.

COACHING BACKGROUND:Four things to know about Eric Kiesau, Auburn football's new offensive coordinator

BRYAN HARSIN:Auburn keeps Bryan Harsin is staying: 5 biggest questions about what's next for his tenure

AUBURN BASKETBALL:What's it like to get swatted by 7-foot-1 center Walker Kessler, college hoops' best shot blocker? Let me tell you

Receiver

The starters: Shedrick Jackson, Malcolm Johnson Jr., Ze'Vian Capers

The backups: Tar'Varish Dawson, Camden Brown, Jay Fair, Omari Kelly, J.J. Evans

The departed: Demetris Robertson, Elijah Canion, Kobe Hudson, Caylin Newton, Ja'Varrius Johnson

The outlook: Auburn's five departing receivers combined for 1,420 yards and 10 touchdowns on 105 catches last season. Shiver also had 22 receptions out of the backfield. That leaves Auburn with five returners who have a combined career total of 69 receptions for 870 yards.

The loss of Hudson to UCF was detrimental. If Jackson was not returning for his extra year of eligibility, Auburn would be losing all three of its leading receivers for the second straight season. Instead, Jackson is a starting point: He improved and became less prone to dropped passes throughout 2021. Signees Camden Brown and Omari Kelly don't arrive until summer. Also of note: With Kiesau moving to offensive coordinator, Auburn technically doesn't have a receivers coach right now.

Tight end

The starter: John Samuel Shenker

The backups: Landen King, Luke Deal, Tyler Fromm, Micah Riley-Ducker

The departed: None

The outlook: Auburn is in a much better position here, which saves the receiver situation from appearing quite so dire. Shenker's return for COVID eligibility is the major win. He broke the single-season school records for catches and receiving yards by a tight end. That passing game involvement is sure to continue next season with a deep room. King was one of Auburn's only freshmen to play significant game reps. Riley-Ducker is a solid three-star addition.

Offensive line

The starters: Austin Troxell, Brandon Council, Nick Brahms, Keiondre Jones, Kilian Zierer

The backups: Brenden Coffey, Alec Jackson, Jalil Irvin, Colby Smith, Tate Johnson, Garner Langlo, Kameron Stutts, Avery Jernigan, Jeremiah Wright, Eston Harris Jr.

The departed: Tashawn Manning, Brodarious Hamm

The outlook: Auburn managed to delay its inevitable search for a new offensive line by returning four seniors, including three starters. Still, Auburn's production wavered in the trenches in 2021, so there's work to do even with a similar starting five. Jones (starting right guard) had the Tigers' highest Pro Football Focus grades in run blocking and pass blocking. Zierer proved himself a worthy Hamm replacement at tackle when he filled in for teammates' injuries. Jackson, a returning senior, can slide in at tackle or guard.

But additions still feel necessary. Wright was a defensive lineman who missed last season with a knee injury and practiced with the offensive line during bowl prep. Converting him might be a worthwhile experiment. Harris is the only signee. Auburn should still mine the transfer portal. This offense's success hinges on improvement up front.

