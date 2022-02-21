ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Crawford County, OH

AP Poll champions! Colonel Crawford crowned kings of Division III

By Zachary Holden, Bucyrus Telegraph-Forum
 2 days ago
With the regular season in the books, Colonel Crawford remained the lone undefeated program in Division III after trouncing rival Upper Sandusky last weekend to move to 22-0.

That win clinched the first ever Associated Press Ohio boys basketball poll title for the Eagles and completed back-to-back undefeated regular seasons for not only the first time in program history, but the first time any Crawford County boys team has accomplished this feat.

Colonel Crawford is one of just four undefeated teams in the entire state – Centerville and Westerville South in D-I, Tiffin Calvert in D-IV. Centerville was crowned D-I poll champ, Akron SVSM nabbed the D-II title, while Calvert's win over then-undefeated D-III Western Reserve over the weekend pushed the Senecas into a final tie with Botkins in D-IV as the two share the poll title.

DIVISION I

1. Centerville (12), 22-0

2. Gahanna Lincoln, 20-2

3. Westerville South, 21-0

4. Sylvania Northview, 21-1

5. Pickerington Central, 18-2

6. Cincinnati Elder, 19-3

7. Lyndhurst Brush, 18-3

8. Lima Senior, 19-2

9. Kettering Fairmont, 18-3

10. Green, 20-2

Others receiving 12 or more points: Brecksville-Broadview Heights 13.

DIVISION II

1. Akron St. Vincent-St. Mary (11), 18-3

2. Kettering Alter, 20-2

3. Cincinnati Woodward, 19-3

4. Bloom-Carroll, 20-2

5. Columbus Beechcroft, 16-3

6. Dayton Oakwood (1), 19-3

7. Akron Buchtel, 16-5

8. Waverly, 18-4

9. Toledo Central Catholic, 17-5

10. Delaware Buckeye Valley, 18-3

Others receiving 12 or more points: Heath 13.

DIVISION III

1. North Robinson Colonel Crawford (9), 22-0

2. Ottawa-Glandorf (2), 20-2

3. Versailles (1), 20-1

4. Columbus Africentric, 17-5

(tie) Haviland Wayne Trace, 20-2

6. Collins Western Reserve, 20-1

7. Canal Winchester Harvest Prep, 16-3

8. Swanton, 20-2

9. Cincinnati Taft, 11-8

10. Columbus Ready, 18-3

Others receiving 12 or more points: Creston Norwayne 13.

DIVISION IV

1. Botkins (2), 20-2

1. Tiffin Calvert (7), 22-0

3. Antwerp (1), 21-1

4. Richmond Heights (1), 18-4

5. New Madison Tri-Village, 19-3

6. Springfield Catholic Central, 20-2

7. Glouster Trimble, 19-1

8. New Bremen, 17-4

(tie). Lucasville Valley, 17-4

10. Castalia Margaretta, 19-3

(tie) Berlin Hiland, 17-4

Others receiving 12 or more points: Dalton 16.

