Drake men's basketball completes second half comeback against Indiana State to win, 74-58

The Drake men's basketball team entered Monday's game against Indiana State fresh off a win against one of the Missouri Valley's top teams.

The Bulldogs beat Loyola of Chicago on Saturday . But against the Sycamores on Monday, Drake did not look like the same team until the second half.

Indiana State led 36-32 at halftime before Drake came back to win. The Bulldogs beat the Sycamores 74-58 to improve to 20-9, 11-5 in the conference.

D.J. Wilkins and Roman Penn led the Bulldogs with 15 points each. Tucker DeVries and Garrett Sturtz were close behind, each scoring in the double digits. Tremell Murphy led with seven rebounds, and Sturtz and Darnell Brodie each pulled down six.

Penn picked up five assists. That brings his career total to 403, making him the first Drake player with more than 400 assists.

Indiana State's 3-point chances paid off in the first half

Indiana State hit eight of 15 3-point attempts in the first half – shooting 53.3% from long range. The Bulldogs made three on 11 attempts.

Neither team shot well from distance in the second half. Indiana State was 2-for-9 and Drake was 1-of-6.

"The first half was tough," Drake coach Darian DeVries said. "Indiana State, they got some better looks in the first half. They were able to knock down some pretty clean threes in the first half."

The Bulldogs will need to tighten up the perimeter defense to make a deep run in the Missouri Valley tournament.

The little things add up for Tremell Murphy

Murphy scored just three points Monday, but he stayed busy making other big contributions on the court.

The senior forward recorded Drake’s only two blocked shots in the first half. It's the 10th game this season in which Murphy has led the Bulldogs in blocks. Ahead of Monday’s game, he was seventh in the Missouri Valley, averaging one blocked shot per game and totaling 27 on the season.

Murphy is 13th in the MVC in rebounds, averaging 5.3 per game. Murphy finished Monday's game with seven rebounds, three points, two blocks and an assist.

Murphy adds exactly what you’d expect from a veteran player. There’s a reason he’s started so many games for the Bulldogs the last few years.

Tough competition from a bottom-of-the-league team

Indiana State dropped to 4-12 in the Valley, but the Sycamores have some dangerous weapons. Cooper Neese is fourth among all MVC players in points per game (16.5). Cameron Henry is 10th, averaging 14.5 points per game.

For comparison, Drake has one player in the top 15. That's freshman Tucker DeVries, who scores an average of 14.1 points per game, good for 14th overall.

"I thought D.J. (Wilkins) was tremendous ... on Cooper Neese, who is a really tough cover," Darian DeVries said of Wilkins' defense. "He was averaging 20 something a game here in these last five games, and for D.J. to hold him to 3-for-13 is pretty impressive, because he's a good player."

Henry presented more of a challenge, finishing with 17 points. He could be a player to watch in the league tournament.

Alyssa Hertel is a college sports recruiting reporter for the Des Moines Register. Contact Alyssa at ahertel@dmreg.com or on Twitter @AlyssaHertel .

