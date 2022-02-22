ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shreveport, LA

As fraud allegations linger, Louisiana auditor sends advisory team to 'remedy' Shreveport

By Kendrick Dante, Shreveport Times
 2 days ago
The Louisiana Legislative Auditor's office has made its way to Shreveport in response to accusations of financial improprieties lobbed last month against the city's finance department by a former employee.

While an investigative team has not been sent to Shreveport as of Monday afternoon, an advisory team from the auditors office has been dispatched to Shreveport's finance department to see if any improprieties that possibly occurred are due to bad accounting that can be "remedied" with the office's direction, as opposed to a case of fraud, said Roger Harris, LLA's Executive Counsel and Assistant Legislative Auditor for Investigations.

Last month, as the city council was set to appoint the city's next Chief Financial Officer, former Shreveport controller Ben Hebert announced intentions to sue the city for race and age discrimination believing he should have received the CFO appointment.

Hebert also accused the interim CFO Kasey Brown - who was set to be installed as the permanent CFO - of leading the finance department to make decisions that violated state law. Hebert asked that the city council delay Brown's appointment until his accusations were investigated.

The council agreed to delay the appointment and councilmember John Nickelson sent a written request to the State Auditor's office asking the state to investigate Hebert's accusations.

Kendrick Dante writes for the USA Today Network and is a government watchdog reporter in Shreveport, Louisiana. He enjoys cooking, concerts, and content. Email him at kdbrown1@gannett.com or connect on Twitter @kendrickdante.

