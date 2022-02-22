ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Putin orders troops to breakaway Ukraine regions

By The Hill via Nexstar Media Wire, Monique Beals
WRIC - ABC 8News
WRIC - ABC 8News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3L6sJ7_0eLBS9s500

( The Hill ) – Russian President Vladimir Putin has reportedly ordered troops to Ukraine’s separatist regions to carry out “peacekeeping functions” hours after stoking global condemnation for signaling his intention to recognize the breakaway areas.

In decrees released late Monday, Putin ordered his defense ministry to send forces to maintain peace in the two separatist-held regions in eastern Ukraine, The New York Times reported . However, it was not immediately clear from reports if troops would enter areas outside those controlled by separatists.

Putin’s order comes after he said that Moscow would recognize the regions , known as the so-called Donetsk People’s Republic and the Luhansk People’s Republic, as independent, a move that signaled a rejection of diplomatic efforts to cease fighting.

Biden to block investment, trade in areas of Ukraine recognized as independent by Putin

“I consider it necessary to take a long-overdue decision: To immediately recognize the independence and sovereignty of Donetsk People’s Republic and Luhansk People’s Republic,” Putin said, according to The Associated Press .

In response to that move, the White House said President Biden intended to sign an executive order prohibiting new U.S. investment, trade and financing from the Donetsk and Luhansk enclaves while other Western leaders condemned Russia’s decision as a breach of international law.

“We have anticipated a move like this from Russia and are ready to respond immediately,” White House press secretary Jen Psaki said, noting that the move was a “blatant violation of Russia’s international commitments.”

The U.S. has cautioned that Russia could invade Ukraine at any time after Moscow amassed as many as 190,000 troops near Ukraine.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WRIC ABC 8News.

Comments / 0

Related
WEKU

Why should Americans care about Ukraine? The answer is simple

The standoff between Ukraine and Russia is about more than just those two countries, it's about global security and an attempt to "rewrite rules on which the world is based", says Ukraine's minister of foreign affairs. And he adds that's precisely why Americans should care. Dmytro Kuleba estimates Russia has...
FOREIGN POLICY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jen Psaki
Person
Vladimir Putin
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Eastern Ukraine#Russian#The New York Times#The Associated Press#The White House#Western#Nexstar Media Inc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Place
Europe
Country
Russia
The Atlantic

The Reason Putin Would Risk War

There are questions about troop numbers, questions about diplomacy. There are questions about the Ukrainian military, its weapons, and its soldiers. There are questions about Germany and France: How will they react? There are questions about America, and how it has come to be a central player in a conflict not of its making. But of all the questions that repeatedly arise about a possible Russian invasion of Ukraine, the one that gets the least satisfactory answers is this one: Why?
POLITICS
New York Post

Biden to bar Americans from business with Ukraine rebels after Putin backing

President Biden on Monday barred Americans from doing business in two separatist regions of eastern Ukraine and a US official said more sanctions are coming Tuesday after Russian President Vladimir Putin recognized the areas as independent. Putin lamented the Soviet Union’s collapse as he recognized the Donetsk People’s Republic and...
FOREIGN POLICY
WRIC - ABC 8News

WRIC - ABC 8News

18K+
Followers
7K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

WRIC ABC 8News is the go-to local sources for news in Richmond, Chesterfield, Henrico and throughout Central Virginia. Follow us for weather, local news, Virginia politics and more. Online at https://www.wric.com/.

 https://www.wric.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy