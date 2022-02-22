ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLB

All American: Homecoming star Geffri Maya breaks down Simone's rough first days of college

By Alamin Yohannes
EW.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWarning: This article contains spoilers about the series premiere of All American: Homecoming. Simone Hicks (Geffri Maya) has made it to Bringston University!. During the series premiere of All American: Homecoming, we saw that Simone has a tough start to life as a college student. Her mother refuses to pay for...

ew.com

spoilertv.com

All American: Homecoming - Season 1 - Open Discussion + Poll

Season 1 of All American: Homecoming has started airing on CW. This post will be bumped during the season as new episodes are released. Let us know your thoughts as the season progresses in the comments below and vote in the poll. NOTE: Obviously people will be posting their thoughts/reactions...
Peyton Alex Smith
PWMania

Former WWE Star Joining Adam Scherr and EC3’s New Wrestling Promotion

As PWMania.com previously reported, Adam Scherr and EC3 are launching their own wrestling promotion named CYN – Control Your Narrative. In addition to Killer Kross being part of the group, former WWE star Austin Aries announced that he will be joining the promotion. Aries wrote the following on Twitter:
Essence

Meet Airr! Candace Parker And Wife Anna Announce Birth Of Their Son

After helping the Chicago Sky bring home their first WNBA Championship last fall, the celebrations in Candace Parker‘s life continue!. The star baller and her wife, Anna Petrakova took to Instagram over the weekend to announce that they’d welcomed their first child together. The little one is a boy named Airr, born a few days before Valentine’s Day.
Decider.com

What Time Is ‘All American: Homecoming’ On Tonight? Where To Watch ‘All American: Homecoming’ Online

What’s better than the return of The CW’s All American? The series premiere of the spinoff series All American: Homecoming!. From the producers of All American, the new sports drama is set against the backdrop of the HBCU (Historically Black Colleges and Universities) experience at Bringston University, where Black excellence is a way of life. Per The CW, the series centers on Simone (Geffri Maya), a young tennis hopeful from Beverly Hills who’s trying to fight her way back to great after some time away from the court, and Damon (Peyton Alex Smith), an elite baseball player from Chicago who’s carrying the weight of the world on his shoulders.
EW.com

What to Watch: Jeopardy crowns the first National College Championship winner

After two weeks of competition (awkwardly broken up by ABC's refusal to preempt The Bachelor), Jeopardy's inaugural National College Championship is coming down to tonight's two-game final. Northeastern University's Liz Feltner, the University of Texas' Jaskaran Singh, and Kennesaw State's Raymond Goslow advanced to the finals after a round of (mostly) extremely close semi-final games; one even ended with a tie, prompting a rare sudden-death tiebreaker clue to secure Feltner's victory. (Stanford student Isaac Appelbaum, who also won his semi-final game, just missed out on the finals due to the Championship's unusual rules; as a consolation prize, he'll go home with $35,000 and be invited back for Jeopardy's first Second Chance Tournament later this year.) Who will prevail and take home the $250,000 grand prize? If Goslow's commanding performances so far are any indication, he's the odds-on favorite, but anything can happen on Jeopardy — just ask Amy Schneider.
SheKnows

Young & Restless’ Conner Floyd Takes His Chances With a New Role That’s Sure to Raise Suspicions

Daytime actor heads to primetime in creepy, chilling thriller. If you can’t get enough of Conner Floyd (Chance) on The Young and the Restless, fans will be happy to know they can catch the popular CBS soap star in primetime very soon. Be sure to set your DVRs, as he’ll be starring as Jake in a new Lifetime premiere on Sunday, March 6, at 8 pm, titled If Walls Could Talk.
EW.com

Where are they now? Arthur series finale reveals the kids all grown up

Arthur, the long-running PBS Kids series, has come to an end after 25 seasons with a glimpse into the characters' futures. And it turns out the kids are alright. The Arthur series finale, "All Grown Up," which debuted on Sunday across PBS platforms, came with the reveal of Arthur Read and his friends, well, all grown up by flash forwarding 20 years in the future.
SheKnows

Young & Restless Sends an Upsetting Message to ‘Ashtoria’ Fans

We knew all along that The Young and the Restless’ Ashland was no saint. You don’t get a nickname like the Locke Ness Monster by playing fair and square. But we — along with a legion of “Ashtoria” fans — bought hook, line and sinker his love for Victoria. So the bombshell that was dropped in the February 23 episode gave us pause.
ComicBook

AEW Has Reportedly Signed a Former WWE Champion

AEW just picked up another major free agent, according to a new report from Fightful Select on Wednesday. After plenty of speculation following the end of his 90-day "No Compete" clause, Shane "Swerve" Strickland has reportedly signed a deal with the company. Strickland, formerly Isaiah "Swerve" Scott and also going by Sw3rve The Realest, was a former NXT North American Champion and a member of the wildly popular group Hit Row in NXT in 2021, but within weeks of the group being called up to SmackDown they were gradually released by the company. Strickland offered his thoughts on the situation during a K&S Wrestlefest virtual signing this week.
EW.com

Lamar Odom on not playing a 'kiss-ass' Celebrity Big Brother game

He didn't really understand the game he was playing, yet had Lamar Odom somehow made it to the end of Celebrity Big Brother, he very well may have won the entire thing. Which is why he was voted out on Monday's double-elimination episode of the show. Lamar's honesty, heart, and transparency made him a favorite with both viewers and contestants alike, so when Todd Bridges won the night's first Veto competition and took himself off the block, Miesha Tate and Todrick Hall evicted Lamar instead.
POPSUGAR

"All American: Homecoming" Celebrates HBCU Students Its Own Way

The CW struck gold when it debuted "All American" in 2018. For the past four seasons, the sports drama has largely focused on star football player Spencer James — inspired by the true story of former NFL player Spencer Paysinger. So when talks of a spinoff series, "All American: Homecoming," began, many assumed the second installment would naturally continue Spencer's story. But showrunner Nkechi Okoro Carroll had plans to center tennis star Simone Hicks (played by Geffri Maya) instead.
EW.com

Yellowjackets cast talks season 1's biggest shocks and their burning questions

"They literally told me the dog was just going to run away." It didn't take long for Tawny Cypress to learn that she couldn't trust anyone on Yellowjackets. The cast of the secret-filled Showtime series recently gathered for Atlanta's SCAD TVFest to talk about their wildly successful first season. Cypress and castmates Melanie Lynskey, Christina Ricci, Liv Hewson, and Samantha Hanratty joined a virtual panel and revealed some insider secrets about the series, including Cypress saying she found out about a number of the season's twists while in the hair and makeup trailer.
EW.com

Todd Bridges blasts Todrick Hall for playing an 'evil' Celebrity Big Brother game

Todd Bridges saved himself from eviction on Monday's Celebrity Big Brother when he won the Veto competition and took himself off the block. But the safety lasted for only an hour. Due to the announcement that the episode was a surprise double elimination, Todd was put right back on the block after Miesha Tate won the night's second Head of Household, and after Miesha then prevailed again for the Veto, Todd's fate was sealed.
wrestlinginc.com

Former WWE Star Makes Surprise Debut On Tonight’s AEW Dynamite

As seen below, reports throughout the week were accurate when stating that former WWE Cruiserweight Champion Buddy Matthews was headed to All Elite Wrestling. Buddy made his surprise debut on tonight’s episode, appearing after the lights went completely out following Penta Oscuro & Pac vs. The House of Black. Though he teased a potential rivalry with Malakai, similar to their feud in WWE, he instead joined the House of Black stable and helped Brody King and Malakai beat down Pac and Penta.
WWE

