The Goldsboro Cougars defeated the Seaforth Hawks 63-35 on Tuesday night in the first round of the North Carolina High School Athletic Association 2A state playoffs. Coming into the playoffs Goldsboro (19-4) held a higher seed on the eastern side of the state bracket as six compared to Seaforth (12-10) who held the 27th seed. The Hawks didn’t shy away from the challenge though and they came out firing, taking an early 12-9 lead over the Cougars.

GOLDSBORO, NC ・ 8 HOURS AGO