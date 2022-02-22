ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Corpus Christi, TX

Starbucks employee writes secret note on cup to help young woman

By Corrine Hackathorn, Nexstar Media Wire, Alix Martichoux
WATE
WATE
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1t6iB4_0eLBQmwd00

( WTRF ) – When a Starbucks employee noticed a man lingering around a customer, the employee passed the young woman a note to make sure she was OK.

Brandy Roberson posted on Facebook that her 18-year-old daughter was alone in a Corpus Christi, Texas, Starbucks store when a man approached her and started talking to her.

“She was sitting at her table alone studying and this man came by and noticed what she was studying and wanted to talk to her about it,” Roberson told WKYC . “He, I think, just kind of became really loud and animated about it.”

A barista noticed the man’s behavior, Roberson said, and handed her daughter “an extra hot chocolate someone forgot to pick up” with a note written on the side of the cup. The note said: “Are you okay? Do you want us to intervene? If you do, take the lid off the cup.”

Starbucks raising prices again to offset soaring costs

Roberson said her daughter did feel safe and did not remove the lid, letting the baristas know she was OK. The teen said she appreciated the staff keeping an eye on her and taking the extra step to make sure she felt safe.

A Starbucks spokesperson confirmed the story to Nexstar, but didn’t offer any other details on the incident.

“How grateful I am for people who look out for other people!” Roberson said in her Facebook post thanking the workers.

The Facebook post has more than 89,000 reactions.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WATE 6 On Your Side.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
Corpus Christi, TX
Corpus Christi, TX
Crime & Safety
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nexstar#Wkyc#Wtrf
WATE

Chick-fil-A truck freed after getting stuck under Powell overpass

POWELL, Tenn. (WATE) — A Powell bridge locals call “the can opener” struck again Tuesday. No injuries were reported after a Chick-fil-A supply truck attempted to drive under the railroad bridge on Central Avenue Pike in Powell on Tuesday. The bridge overpass has been the site of several similar incidents recently because it is just […]
POWELL, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Starbucks
WATE

DEA: We save lives in Middle America by stopping fentanyl at the border

“You can’t police your way out of an epidemic. We can’t just arrest people and think the drug use problem in America is going to go away. It’s important getting the word out about youth being recruited into the drug trade. If we hit the parents and the teachers, if we can get to the school-aged kids, that’s very important.” Greg Mallard, interim special agent in charge of the DEA Field Office in El Paso
EL PASO, TX
WATE

WATE

13K+
Followers
5K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

WATE 6 On Your Side provides the latest news, weather and sports coverage of Knoxville and East Tennessee.

 https://www.wate.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy