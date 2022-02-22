ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘America’s Got Talent’ star Nightbirde dies from cancer at 31

By Kelli Dugan, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
 2 days ago
Jane “Nightbirde” Marczewski died Saturday after a four-year battle with cancer.

Marczewski’s family confirmed her death in the following statement obtained by “Today”:

“We, her family, are devastated by her passing and unimaginable loss. Those who knew her enjoyed her larger-than-life personality and sense of humor. She had a witty joke for every occasion — even if the joke was on her.”

She was 31.

Marczewski, who candidly discussed her cancer diagnosis during her audition for “America’s Got Talent,” shot to fame after winning the talent competition’s “Golden Buzzer” in June 2021, ”Today” reported.

“Last time I checked, I had some cancer in my lungs, my spine and my liver,” she told the audience. “It’s important that everyone knows I’m so much more than the bad things that happened to me.”

AGT judge Heidi Klum and host Terry Crews offered their condolences to Marczewski’s family via social media on Monday.

“We love you. Rest in peace @nightbirde,” Klum shared on her Instagram story.

In a statement issued Monday to “Today”, “America’s Got Talent” executives offered the following tribute to Marczewski:

“Your voice, your story, and your message touched millions. Nightbirde will always be a member of the AGT family. Rest In Peace, Jane.”

