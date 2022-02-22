ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

China’s finance minister says greater tax, fee cuts coming this year

By Syndicated Content
wtvbam.com
 2 days ago

BEIJING (Reuters) – Chinese Finance Minister Liu Kun said on Tuesday that China will...

wtvbam.com

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Beijing#Reuters#Chinese
TIME

China's Support for Russian Aggression Toward Ukraine Confirms the West's Worst Fears

In January, Chinese President Xi Jinping sent a note to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to celebrate three decades of diplomatic ties. Ukraine is, after all, a key member of Xi’s signature Belt and Road Initiative —a $1 trillion repaving of the fabled Silk Road—with whom China enjoyed over $15 billion of bilateral trade in 2020. “I attach great importance to the development of the China-Ukraine strategic partnership,” Xi said, hailing a “deepening political mutual trust, fruitful cooperation in various fields and even closer people-to-people and cultural exchanges.”
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Beijing, CN
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
China
Foreign Policy

Beijing Could Run Russia’s Playbook on Taiwan

As Russia edges toward a full-scale invasion, U.S. thinking is understandably focused on Ukraine. But spare a thought for how Chinese President Xi Jinping might emulate his Russian counterpart’s strategy. While there is much debate in Washington about a bolt-from-the-blue Chinese invasion of Taiwan, Beijing may instead generate a political-military crisis by threatening to use force. If the United States wants to avoid being caught flat-footed, it needs to begin preparing today.
FOREIGN POLICY
MySanAntonio

U.S. Promises to Make China Account for Trade-Deal Miss

The U.S. will hold China to account for failing to meet the purchase targets pledged in trade deal inherited from the Trump administration, President Joe Biden's commerce chief said. "We intend to hold them to account," U.S. Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo said on Bloomberg Television's European Close with Guy...
FOREIGN POLICY

Comments / 0

Community Policy