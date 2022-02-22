ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Four new pieces to go on display at Gadsden Museum of Art on March 4

By Times Staff Report
The Gadsden Times
2 days ago
 2 days ago
The Gadsden Museum of Art will have a number of new shows go on display starting March 4, according to a news release.

The shows that will be available starting then, the release said, will be "Mirror Muir: The Cumberland Mountains" by Katie Hargrave and Meredith Lynn in the main gallery; "Winter Light" by Amy R. Peterson in the courtyard and piano galleries; "Red Earth Invocation" by John Jahni Moore in the second-floor gallery; and "Spatial Dualities in Cloth" by Sheri Schumacher in the Leo Reynolds Gallery.

According to the release, a reception for the new pieces will be held from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. on the same day they go on display.

"Mirror Muir" explores 19th century American environmental writer John Muir and his legacy in the Southeast, the release stated. Hargrave and Lynn work together in their pieces to explore the cultural, historical and environmental impacts of public land.

The exhibition will include new sculptures, videos and collages the pair collected during a visit to the John Muir Trail in the Sierra Nevada mountain range in California.

Peterson has seen her artwork featured in regional and national exhibitions, the release said. She is known for her impressionistic Birmingham city scenes and historic interiors and plein air and still life work.

Moore is a Southern visual artist with a bachelors degree from Alabama A&M University and two master's degrees from the Art Institute of Chicago. He has created murals and public works from Chicago to Colombia in South America. "Red Earth Invocation" was inspired by Alabama red clay and reverence for his ancestors.

Schumacher is based out of Auburn and Washington, D.C., and is a textile-based designer-maker. She works with processes such as hand stitching and fabric manipulation and explores narratives about cultural landscapes and recording a sense of place through observation and material investigation.

