ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cherokee County, AL

Funeral held for Cherokee sheriff's corporal, a victim of COVID-19

By Donna Thornton, The Gadsden Times
The Gadsden Times
The Gadsden Times
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3UuMVl_0eLBPQVk00

A corporal with the Cherokee County Sheriff's Office was laid to rest last weekend, after his death on Feb. 16 from complications of COVID-19.

Cherokee County Sheriff Jeff Shaver announced the death of Cpl. Keith Morgan, 49, of Sand Rock, in a Facebook post.

"Keith was a good man with a heart for service," Shaver said. "He will be sorely missed by the sheriff's office and many others."

In addition to working for the sheriff's office since 2009, Morgan was a member of the Sand Rock Volunteer Fire Department.

The National Law Enforcement Memorial and Museum's preliminary date for 2021 indicates that COVID-19 caused 301 officer fatalities, from the local to the federal level, making it the leading cause of law enforcement deaths last year.

Contact Gadsden Times reporter Donna Thornton at 256-393-3284 or donna.thornton@gadsdentimes.com.

Comments / 1

Related
CBS News

Two top Manhattan prosecutors working on Trump Organization case resign

Two prosecutors working on a sweeping criminal fraud probe of the Trump Organization have resigned, the Manhattan District Attorney's Office confirmed Wednesday. Mark Pomerantz and Carey Dunne were key figures in the ongoing probe that has already led to fraud and tax evasion charges against the company and its chief financial officer, Allen Weisselberg.
MANHATTAN, NY
CBS News

Texas Governor Greg Abbott orders state agencies to investigate gender-transitioning procedures as child abuse

Governor Greg Abbott ordered the Texas Department of Family and Protective Services to investigate any reported instances of children undergoing "abusive" gender-transitioning procedures. The announcement comes days after the state's attorney general said that state law characterizes the procedures as child abuse. "To protect Texas children from abuse, DFPS and...
TEXAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Cherokee County, AL
Crime & Safety
Local
Alabama Crime & Safety
City
Sand Rock, AL
City
Gadsden, AL
Local
Alabama Coronavirus
County
Cherokee County, AL
NBC News

Oil prices jump as Russia launches attack on Ukraine

Oil prices popped more than 5 percent on news that Russia was launching a military attack in Ukraine. U.S. crude futures jumped by 5.23 percent to trade at $96.92 per barrel. Brent crude futures were up 5.4 percent at $102.07 per barrel, crossing the $100 level for the first time since 2014.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
CNN

Ukraine vows defiance as Russia launches major invasion

Moscow and Kyiv (CNN) — Ukraine's President struck a defiant note Thursday after Russia launched an unprecedented military invasion that has already left dozens dead, prompting Western leaders to condemn Moscow and vow unity with Kyiv. Ukrainian officials said more than 40 soldiers and as many as 10 civilians...
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jeff Shaver
The Associated Press

British queen still has COVID symptoms, postpones audiences

LONDON (AP) — Queen Elizabeth II postponed two virtual audiences as she continued to experience cold-like symptoms from COVID-19, Buckingham Palace said Thursday. It was the second time this week that Elizabeth, 95, had canceled virtual sessions. However, she spoke by telephone with British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Wednesday in what was seen as an encouraging sign of her recovery.
PUBLIC HEALTH
CBS News

Biden announces sanctions against company behind Nord Stream 2 pipeline

President Biden on Wednesday announced his administration is imposing sanctions on Nord Stream 2 AG — the company behind the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline, now halted, and its corporate officers. This announcement comes as a senior defense official says Russian forces are uncoiled and ready to invade now, and the new sanctions complement those imposed by the U.S. and Europe this week.
POTUS
The Gadsden Times

The Gadsden Times

Gadsden, AL
1K+
Followers
476
Post
149K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Gadsden, AL from Gadsden Times.

 http://gadsdentimes.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy