Henry County, TN

Henry County shocks Northwest to capture girls' District 14-4A championship

By George Robinson, Clarksville Leaf-Chronicle
 2 days ago

Henry County played zone, packed the paint and had at least two defenders shadowing Northwest's Miss Basketball finalist Ta'Mia Scott.

Averie O'Daniel and Mary Raye Smith knocked down three of four foul shots in the final 29 seconds as Henry County (20-9) captured the District 14-4A championship, 57-53, over the favored Lady Vikings Monday at Kenwood High School.

It was vindication for the Lady Patriots who lost both games to the regular-season district champs by a combined nine points.

Both Northwest (21-11) and Henry County will host Region 7 quarterfinal games Friday. Northwest will face Northeast at 7 p.m. while Henry County will host Springfield.

Henry County was willing to give up 3-point shots and Northwest tried to make to take advantage. But the Lady Vikings were just 1-of-8 in the second half after going 6-for-12 in the first half.

Scott had 17 points and six rebounds but didn't score in the first quarter. She was surrounded by as many as three Lady Patriots defenders in the first two quarters. Kayla Howell had 14 points but only four in the second half.

O'Daniel led all scorers with 18 points and Smith added 17. The Lady Patriots had eight offensive rebounds and scored on six of those second-chance opportunities.

Reach sports writer George Robinson at grobinson@gannett.com or (931) 245-0747 and on Twitter @Cville_Sports.

This article originally appeared on Clarksville Leaf-Chronicle: Henry County shocks Northwest to capture girls' District 14-4A championship

