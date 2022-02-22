ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Erie, PA

GE Transportation announced plans for a hybrid locomotive in 2005; years later, it's finding a market

By Jim Martin, Erie Times-News
 2 days ago

More than 15 years have passed since General Electric CEO Jeff Immelt stepped to a microphone in Washington, D.C., to announce plans for a new hybrid locomotive to be built in Erie.

The announcement, which was covered by the national news media, was a big deal. The planned locomotive was to be a signature product of Ecomagination, the company's new environmentally focused initiative.

But the idea wasn't ready for prime time.

The battery technology available at the time couldn't generate enough power or last long enough to be an effective replacement for a diesel locomotive, said Alan Hamilton, a longtime engineer for GE Transportation who now serves as vice president of engineering for Wabtec, which bought the company in 2019.

In short, the idea of a hybrid freight locomotive did not move quickly into production.

All that has changed.

Orders are coming in

Just a year after testing in the California desert and Central Valley, the battery-electric FLXdrive locomotive, designed to form a hybrid train when paired with diesel locomotives, is being offered for sale.

And buyers are taking notice.

Orders have been placed so far by two Australian mining companies and by Canadian National's Bessemer & Lake Erie Railroad, which operates in western Pennsylvania and northeastern Ohio.

Hamilton said the company is in talks with several different customers and that he's hopeful more orders could be on the way.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Bmok0_0eLBPIhA00

All about the battery

The 4,400-hp locomotive tested in California, powered by a battery pack that generated 2.4 megawatt-hours of power, did what it was designed to do, cutting emissions and reducing overall fuel consumption by 11%.

Newer models should improve on that performance. Updated battery packs now offer a capacity of 7 megawatt-hours, enough electricity to power more than 3,000 homes for a year, and enough to pull its share of a freight train.

All of that proved to be out of reach when GE Transportation's plans for a hybrid locomotive were first announced.

"From a practical standpoint, the battery wasn't up to the task for energy and reliability," Hamilton said.

Advances in lithium-ion batteries, led by the automotive industry, have changed the equation.

"We had this hypothesis that this (idea) was now ready for prime time, and over the course of the last couple of years we built that 1.0 version and had it tested in California," he said.

While Wabtec has been developing its own batteries, Hamilton said the biggest advances in battery technology are being made by automotive companies.

GM announced in 2021 that it had formed a partnership with Wabtec to commercialize GM's battery and hydrogen fuel cell systems for Wabtec locomotives.

Erie-based engineers made a difference

But better batteries aren't the only thing that made the development of the battery-electric locomotive possible.

Hamilton said the electric locomotive is backed by dozens of patents and the work of more than 400 Erie-based engineers who have had a hand in the project.

Developments over the years in AC traction technology and the Trip Optimizer, which uses computer modeling to increase fuel efficiency and reduce pollution, paved the way for the development of FLXdrive.

"It's all these investments over the decades that have led us to the point where we are today," Hamilton said. "It's not all new. It's something we have been thinking about for a very long time."

Similar technology also figures to be important to Wabtec in other applications.

New York's Metropolitan Transit Authority has placed a $233 million order for 25 hybrid shunter locomotives that will be powered by diesel-electric powerplants similar to the concept GE Transportation announced in 2005.

The locomotives are designed especially for usage in tunnels where exhaust emissions can be detrimental to both people and the machines.

"When it goes into a tunnel it will be in zero-emissions mode," Hamilton said.

Hamilton said that Wabtec is pleased by the early interest shown by companies interested in being the so-called first movers that are looking to adopt the new technology.

A statement from J.J. Ruest, CE of CN, hints at the level of interest among railroads.

“As part of our sustainability strategy to reduce freight transportation emissions through innovation, we plan to continue to lead the sector by deploying low and no carbon technologies,” he said. "As a mover of the economy, CN is committed to playing a key role in the transition to low-carbon economy.”

Hamilton, who was involved in the development of the top-selling Evolution locomotive, said the development of the FLXdrive might one day be measured on the same scale of significance.

"It's right up there with it," he said. "It's game-changing."

Contact Jim Martin at 814-870-1668 or jmartin@timesnews.com . Follow him on Twitter @ETNMartin .

This article originally appeared on Erie Times-News: GE Transportation announced plans for a hybrid locomotive in 2005; years later, it's finding a market

Fast Company

These 12-mile-deep holes could convert power plants from fossil fuel to geothermal

Iceland was one of the first countries to move to 100% renewable electricity, in part because it was able to tap into geothermal energy from its unique volcano-filled geology. In many other places, that energy isn’t as readily available. But a new technology could make geothermal power accessible anywhere—and the company is aiming for one specific use case: putting the geothermal wells at power plants that currently run on fossil fuels.
MyChesCo

PA House Democrats Plan to Put Money Back Into Pockets

HARRISBURG, PA — On Tuesday, the PA House Democratic Policy Committee explored the lack of competitive tax credits in Pennsylvania and what that does to the economy. “The tax credits we’re here to talk about… would put money back in the pockets of working people across Pennsylvania,” said Rep. Melissa Shusterman, D-Chester. “These credits have the potential to lift families out of poverty all while expanding our economy and continuing to recover our Commonwealth from COVID-19.”
Vice

Big Oil Has a Plan to Turn Appalachia Into Hydrogen Country

The fossil fuel industry has a new plan for Appalachia: Blue hydrogen. An alliance between some of the largest corporations in the energy business—Shell, General Electric Gas Power, EQT Corporation, Equinor, Mitsubishi, US Steel and Marathon Petroleum—announced in a press release late last week their plan to create a “hydrogen industrial hub” in Ohio, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia. Their plan is to work with local stakeholders in the process, creating “a national model for sustainable energy and production systems.”
Grist

Why would Big Oil blame Biden for gas prices? (Hint: to stop climate progress.)

Robert Weissman is president of Public Citizen. As gas prices continue to rise, Big Oil wants you to blame Joe Biden. Opining on Fox Business Network, energy industry analyst Phil Flynn claimed the Biden administration is “using cancel culture policies against the U.S. energy industry” and starving the market of domestic petroleum production. Other conservative commentators are attacking the Biden administration’s supposed “war on oil.”
Grist

How New Mexico abandoned 1,000 oil and gas wells overnight

Over the summer of 2020, Adrienne Sandoval, New Mexico’s top oil and gas regulator, testified before a U.S. House of Representatives energy subcommittee that was looking into abandoned oil and gas wells. Oil prices had plummeted in the first few months of the pandemic, thousands of fossil fuel workers had filed for unemployment, and operators were facing dire financial straits. It appeared that many companies would walk away from their responsibility to plug their defunct oil and gas wells, leaving the state responsible for the hazards and pollution they leave behind.
CarBuzz.com

Ford CEO's Idea Could Change The Company Forever

Ford has been at the top of its game lately thanks heavily to the leadership of CEO Jim Farley. While a bulk of the groundwork for the automaker's new EV and off-road vehicle lineup was laid by Farley's predecessor, Jim Hackett, Farley has seen the plan through to production. New models like the Bronco and F-150 Lightning are in hot demand with no signs of letup. The Blue Oval is clearly in a solid position right and for the foreseeable future. And then this mini bombshell dropped this past Friday.
freightwaves.com

Jake Brake comes home to Cummins in Jacobs Vehicle Systems purchase

Engine braking technology commonly known as the Jake Brake invented by the founder of Cummins Inc. is part of the company’s $325 million purchase of Jacobs Vehicles Systems. Cummins (NYSE: CMI) gets engine braking, cylinder deactivation, start and stop, and thermal management technologies for use in future advanced diesel engine platforms in the acquisition of JVS, a subsidiary of Altra Industrial Motion Corp. JVS had 2021 revenues of about $193 million.
Benzinga

Burning Cargo Ship Adrift With Luxury Cars Could Cost Volkswagen $155M

A burning cargo ship adrift in the Atlantic Ocean carrying approximately 4,000 luxury automobiles from Volkswagen AG (OTC: VWAGY) could cost the German automaker at least $155 million. What Happened: Russell Group Ltd., a British risk modeling group, estimated the total dollar value of goods on the vessel was $438...
