Erie, PA

James Grunke of the Erie chamber set lofty goals: Has COVID changed those objectives?

By Jim Martin, Erie Times-News
 2 days ago

James Grunke has served since the fall of 2018 as the CEO of the Erie Regional Chamber and Growth Partnership. He sat down recently with the Erie Times-News to share his thoughts about Erie and where it's headed. This interview was edited for clarity and brevity.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4645uS_0eLBPHoR00

What can you say about the Erie economy. Where are we right now?

We are still challenged. I think our challenges became more clear because of the pandemic. We already had a declining population and an aging population. I think we have been talking about it, but I don't know that we have really been trying to address it. There is nothing like a crisis to really make things come to the forefront.

I think we have seen more capital investment in the downtown in the last three years than we ever thought would happen. It's getting hard to get around there is so much construction going on. When I go into the (Flagship City) Food Hall — just the energy — it makes you feel like you are in an up-and-coming city.

Or if you go to Oliver's, or if you go to Pier 6, the Cork or Bar Ronin, it's all giving the town a more upscale feel. Then (Jan. 8) I was at the behind-the-scenes event at the Warner (Theatre). What an asset. This is everywhere we look.

What else seems to you like a sign of progress?

One of the things that this community should be proud of, and I don't think it gets its story told enough, is what the board and Daria Devlin have done at ECAT, the old Wayne School. I was at a ribbon-cutting maybe two years ago and now that building is completely full, not only with ECAT but the Community Health Center. You have the United Way there. You have the Jameson School of Nursing, which is already over-subscribed. Is there another way that can be replicated?  If we can make that happen, how could you not be optimistic?

The Erie Center for Arts and Technology, a nonprofit that started operating in 2019, offers job-training programs for adults and arts programs for students in middle school and high school.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Ysp9F_0eLBPHoR00

Where should Erie focus its efforts to be successful?

I think it would sound ridiculous to most people in Erie, but we have a real absence of available building sites and available office sites. We have to get land and offices into production to meet demand. Working on our entryways would also be a good idea.

What about the Chamber? What do you think you are doing that is working?

I think back to when we launched Erie Forward . We haven't changed our goals. It's still going to be (creating) 2,000 net new jobs. It's still going to be in targeted industries. We are still going down that path. I would say the work we are doing in economic development is at the forefront. I am extremely pleased with the work we have done since taking over the Accelerator program. I think we are doing a better job of being a convener of the community on important priorities, whether it be diversity and inclusion or whether it be transformational projects. And we have luckily been at the table with both the city and the county as they try to deploy their American Rescue Plan money. I think we just increased our relevance.

Considering the pandemic and also a major decline in the size of the workforce, is a 2,000-new-job goal still realistic?

We have a 28% retention rate of college graduates. Twenty-eight is bad. What if we moved that closer to 50%? We need to get more people stopping or staying here. Studies have shown about 50% of the jobs have to be done in person. Ten percent should never go back and about 40% are going to be a hybrid. We have to re-think what our strength is. We can now be a place where you are working in a big city but living in Erie. I met a guy and his wife who were working in New York City, and came here during COVID. Now they live in Erie with their New York City incomes.

On the 2,000 jobs, it was supposed to be hard. It was supposed to be a stretch goal, but I think we can do it.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0wYBQi_0eLBPHoR00

Where do you see Erie a year from now?

I actually think Erie is going to rebound fairly quickly. We saw it last summer in terms of activity and events. I think the hotels had a record year in sales. The pent-up demand is going to be there. Erie benefited from the two-year pause that allowed us to build things. You have the EDDC, almost every one of their projects is either going to be complete or under construction.

What do you have in the works?

We have some ideas that we think can change the narrative that we are not quite ready to announce. Before any site selector comes to Erie — before they finally emerge — they would have been doing research on the community, reading newspaper articles, reading online comments. When you have a pervasive legacy of negativity versus a can-do attitude, that makes a difference. We have some things that we think can change that over the next couple of years. That is exciting to me.

What else excites you?

Tens of millions of dollars of private investment going on downtown during the height a pandemic. How many cities can say that? Erie can.

Contact Jim Martin at 814-870-1668 or jmartin@timesnews.com . Follow him on Twitter @ETNMartin .

This article originally appeared on Erie Times-News: James Grunke of the Erie chamber set lofty goals: Has COVID changed those objectives?

