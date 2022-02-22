Erie medical research institute has laid foundation for clinical trials in women's health

The Magee-Womens Research Institute — Erie 's lab is located so close to labor and delivery rooms that, at times, you can hear the cries of newborn babies.

It's no coincidence that the lab, where tissue and blood samples from new mothers and other females are processed for research, was built on the third floor of Magee-Womens, UPMC Hamot.

"There is a time limit after a patient delivers a baby to process these samples," said Linda Paterniti, the institute's director of operations. "You want to process them within an hour or else the specimens aren't usable."

Full Erie 2022 coverage: What's ahead for Erie? Take a look at our full economic outlook for 2022

It's been almost two years since the medical research facility officially became the first expansion of the Pittsburgh-based Magee-Womens Research Institute and Foundation.

Since then, the Erie institute has opened nine clinical trials and approved four seed grants in collaboration with Penn State Behrend, with whom the institute partners on the college's new biomedical lab.

"Two years is not a lot of time in research and we also have been dealing with the COVID pandemic," said Halina Zyczynski, M.D., the institute's medical director. "We have exceeded my expectations."

The institute oversees research in women's health, specializing in reproductive development, pregnancy and newborn development. But it also supports research in infectious diseases, gynecology, reproductive endocrinology, women's cancers and women's wellness.

Funded initially by a $6 million grant from the Erie Community Foundation, the institute resides in four areas of Magee-Womens, UPMC Hamot.

It's clinical and translational research center, and the institute's administrative offices, are located on the ground floor of the women's hospital. It also uses space in Magee-Womens Specialty Center, which is located across the lobby.

The institute's lab is on the third floor and its freezers, which keep lab specimens at a constant minus-60 degrees celsius, are on the fourth floor.

As the institute prepared to open, UPMC officials referred to the hospital as the institute's temporary home. A free-standing center is expected to be built on the Hamot campus within the next three-to-five years.

But Paterniti said at least part of the institute will remain permanently at Magee Womens, UPMC Hamot.

"I think we will always have a presence in the women's hospital since that’s where many of our participants go, plus we need the lab to be on-site," Paterniti said.

Research, access is varied

Having a research institute in Erie gives UPMC access to a different population of women for its research, said Robert Edwards, M.D., chairman of UPMC's department of obstetrics and gynecology.

"There is a project we are doing that is about to be published that looks at cardiovascular outcomes in women with high blood pressure during pregnancy," Edwards said. "By including Hamot patients, it added to our number of participants, and provided depth and breadth."

Women who live in rural areas are often underrepresented in medical research studies, and don't have as easy access to healthcare facilities and novel medical treatments, Zyczynski said.

"Though Erie is one of Pennsylvania's largest cities, you can drive five miles and be in an agricultural community," Zyczynski said. "You can't do that in Pittsburgh or Philadelphia. This gives us greater access to rural participants."

In addition to the nine clinical trials — which have enrolled 320 participants — the Erie institute has also been collecting samples of blood, umbilical cords and placentas.

These specimens are added to the Magee Obstetric Maternal & Infant biobank. They are kept on the Hamot campus and will be used to study possible genetic indicators for medical issues and diseases such as premature birth, heart disease and ovarian cancer.

"By freezing these specimens, they are stopped in time," Paterniti said. "Researchers can come here in the future and use these samples for their projects."

What's next

The Erie institute currently employs four full-time workers, including Paterniti, and three more have been hired at Behrend to work in the biomedical lab.

About another dozen people work indirectly with the institute, and having a research institute in Erie has played a role in recruiting several Hamot physicians.

Eventually, the institute is expected to bring up to 200 jobs and $50 million in medical research funding to Erie.

"We certainly expect to see continued success and growth," said Michael Annichine, CEO of the Magee-Womens Research Institute and Foundation. "Over the first 20 months of this endeavor, we have built a lot of infrastructure. Now we expect to see more studies and (National Institutes of Health) funding."

Contact David Bruce at dbruce@timesnews.com . Follow him on Twitter @ETNBruce .

This article originally appeared on Erie Times-News: Erie medical research institute has laid foundation for clinical trials in women's health