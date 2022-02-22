ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLB

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. Says Blue Jays Have Not Offered Him a Long-Term Contract

By Mitch Bannon
 2 days ago

Toronto's Guerrero Jr. responded to a question asking if he's received a long-term extension offer on Instagram

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. is certainly in the Toronto Blue Jays long-term plans, but they have yet to make him a long-term contract offer, according to the first basemen.

Answering questions on his Instagram story about the offseason and his expectations for the 2022 season, one respondent, in Spanish, asked Guerrero if he had received a long-term contract offer.

Guerrero's response was clear: "No."

With young stars like Fernando Tatís Jr. and Wander Franco signing lengthy mega-deals with their respective clubs in recent months, attention has turned to some of the industry's other emergent talent like Washington's Juan Soto and Toronto's Guerrero and Bo Bichette.

We've recently broken down the contract precedents that have and could be set for Toronto's cornerstone extensions, and both Guerrero and Bichette could sign the biggest contracts in franchise history if they were to sign long-term with the Blue Jays.

Both of Toronto's young infielders have four years of team control left, set to enter free agency after the 2025 season. While Guerrero says he has not yet received a long-term extension offer, that doesn't mean discussions haven't taken place between the Blue Jays and the first basemen's representation. There's often dialogue—even years and dollars discussed—between agents and management long before formal offers are made. Teams and players have also been unable to communicate in any capacity amid the MLB lockout, so extension discussions for teams and players across the league have been put on hold since early December.

In 2026, when Guerrero and Bichette can first hit the open market, Toronto has just three guaranteed contracts on the books in George Springer, José Berríos, and the newly signed Kevin Gausman. With under $70 million in long-term commitments, there's certainly room to keep the pair of young All-Stars in Toronto.

Guerrero was clear he hasn't received a long-term extension offer at this point, but it may only be a matter of time.

