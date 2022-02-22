Florida group pushes false claims of widespread election fraud

Related
iheart.com
South Florida Voter Fraud, Elections & Property Insurance
State Senator Annette Taddeo, who is running for Governor, has alleged the Florida Republican Party and the Florida First PAC are behind voter registration fraud carried out in Hillsborough, Miami-Dade, and Pinellas Counties. The state Republican Party has denied any improper activity. According to the allegations, numerous seniors claim they were duped into switching their voter registration from Democrat to Republican last year. Democrats are now calling for a state investigation.
Migrants on Mexico’s southern border sew mouths shut as they demand passage to US
Migrants on Mexico’s southern border sewed their mouths shut on Tuesday in a gruesome bid to convince the Mexican government to let them in, so they can then travel north and try to get into the United States. Reuters reports that about a dozen migrants, mainly from Central and...
MSNBC
Evidence of a White House that might be 'turning the tide'
The first year of Joe Biden’s presidency featured two distinct phases. The first half of the year was the phase the White House found easy to celebrate: An ambitious American Rescue Plan was signed into law; the president negotiated a bipartisan infrastructure package; Covid infection numbers fell to a two-year low as millions were vaccinated; and polls pointed to Biden’s steady popularity. The road ahead appeared bright.
Trump Flips on Pardoning Capitol Rioters With 2024 in His Crosshairs
Trump's promise to pardon Capitol rioters if he wins in 2024 ignores his past refusal to pardon Capitol rioters when he was president.
AOL Corp
Poll: Nearly 6 in 10 Republicans say they will not vote for any candidate who admits Biden won 'fair and square'
Despite a mountain of evidence showing the 2020 presidential contest wasn’t rigged against Donald Trump, nearly 6 in 10 Republicans and Republican-leaning independents (57 percent) now say they will not vote in upcoming elections for any candidate who admits that Joe Biden won the presidency "fair and square." Only...
Former Pence chief of staff Marc Short said Trump 'got a lot of bad advice' from 'snake-oil salesmen' regarding the 2020 presidential election
Short told NBC's "Meet The Press" that advisors who were "basically snake-oil salesmen" gave Trump "random" ideas about the VP's role in certifying the election.
HuffingtonPost
Mexican Officials Fire Back At Ted Cruz After Criticism
Mexican government officials have fired back at Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas), after he accused the country of “undermining the rule of law.”. “If he praised me, I might start thinking we weren’t doing things right,” Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador said Friday. “But if he says we are wrong, well that for me is something to be proud of.”
Democratic candidates blast Biden and Pelosi for not pushing Congress to pass a stock trade ban for lawmakers: 'Get in the ring!'
Some Democrats fear Republicans are out-flanking them on the government reform proposal.
Alleged member of neo-Nazi terror cell says he entered right-wing politics as a Donald Trump supporter
An alleged member of a neo-Nazi terror cell has told a court he first entered “right-wing politics” as a Donald Trump supporter.Samuel Whibley, 29, is charged with disseminating terrorist publications and encouraging terrorism using the encrypted Telegram messaging app.Sheffield Crown Court heard he set up a channel and linked chat where neo-Nazi propaganda and bomb manuals were shared.Prosecutors allege the groups were about “finding the ways and means to copy those responsible for the worst extreme right-wing atrocities”, and another of the members is accused of trying to make explosives and a 3D-printed gun.Giving evidence at the trial, Mr Whibley...
Washington Examiner
Where do all of the illegal immigrants go?
Over 2 million migrants were arrested while illegally crossing the southern border in 2021, and another 2 million are expected in 2022. About half of these migrants are turned back to Mexico under the authority of Title 42, which allows migrants to be turned away for public health reasons. But President Joe Biden let the other half in, often with little more than a piece of paper saying when they should show up in immigration court to pursue a claim for asylum.
Biden administration begins deporting Venezuelans to Colombia without the chance to seek asylum
The Biden administration has used a pandemic-related authority to begin expelling Venezuelan migrants to Colombia – without the chance to seek asylum after entering the US from the Mexican border. The news was confirmed by both US and Colombian officials earlier this week, with the US Department of Homeland Security claiming that Venezuelans will be expelled “on a regular basis”. While the Biden administration didn't expand on how frequent such deportations will be, they will be limited to only those who have previously resided in Columbia. Colombian officials confirmed that the first two Venezuelans were deported last Thursday after...
Washington Times
What is illegal immigration costing us?
The explosion of illegal immigration under the Biden administration continues unabated while a majority of the mainstream media ignores the issue and the general public remains ignorant of the long-term consequences. This issue affects every U.S. citizen in one way or another, be it socially, economically or health-wise. The government...
Marjorie Taylor Greene complains about being treated ‘as if I’m some kind of crazy person’
A QAnon-supporting Georgia congresswoman who once suggested California wildfires were caused by a Jewish-controlled space laser and expressed fears that a chilled tomato soup police force would be deployed against her by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is now complaining that she is being treated as “crazy” by Democrats and the American press.“It bothers me so much — they treat me as if I'm some kind of crazy person, or like I have three horns coming out of my head,” Georgia Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene said during a Sunday appearance on conspiracy theorist Alex Jones’s Infowars show. Ms Greene, who...
BBC
Mexico violence: Gunmen attack wake, then target funeral
Gunmen in Mexico have killed nine people mourning the death of a man who died in jail last week, officials say. The nine were killed in two attacks in the northern city of Ciudad Juárez. Assailants first burst into a private home where friends and family had gathered for...
CNBC
Judge signals Trump may be unable to countersue Jean Carroll in defamation case
A U.S. judge signaled on Tuesday he may not let Donald Trump countersue E. Jean Carroll, a writer who accused the former president of raping her in the mid-1990s and is suing him for defamation. At a hearing in Manhattan, U.S. District Judge Lewis Kaplan suggested it might be futile...
Black Trans Woman Awarded $1.5 Million After Spending 6 Months In Atlanta Jail On Trumped-Up Cocaine Charges
In October 2015, Black transgender woman Ju’Zema Goldring was arrested for jaywalking by Atlanta cops who also falsified cocaine charges against her by cutting up a stress ball and calling the insides cocaine even though they tested negative for it. Goldring was awarded $1.5 million in her lawsuit against the city.
Mexican president urges U.S. to end the 'shame' of funding opposition groups
MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador on Monday urged the U.S. government to stop funding groups in Mexico that are critical of his administration, calling the financial support a “shame” and a breach of Mexico’s sovereignty. The rebuke comes at a time of...
Mexican journalists protest, urge president to stop violence against press
MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Journalists in the Mexican border city of Tijuana on Thursday held protests to urge President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador to bring to an end the spate of violence that has seen five media workers killed this year. Reporters protested inside and outside the military barracks in...
Border crisis: Number of Turkish migrants at southern border already outpaces FY 2021
The number of Turkish migrants encountered at the southern border so far in FY 2022 already outpaces the number encountered in FY 2021 – a sign of the increasingly global character of the U.S. border crisis, which is now moving into its second year. There have been 1,523 encounters...
Business Insider
One of Mexico's tourist hubs has become valuable turf for international criminal groups
Criminal groups from at least eight foreign countries are operating in the Mexican state of Quintana Roo. Quintana Roo has for decades has been a transshipment point for cocaine headed to the US from South America. The state has more recently become a magnet for international criminal groups and foreigners...
