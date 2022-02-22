ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Florida group pushes false claims of widespread election fraud

Wyoming News
Wyoming News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0wMpVU_0eLBOyw100

CNN's Leyla Santiago reports on the group called "Defend Florida" and their claims of widespread election fraud.

Comments / 0

Related
iheart.com

South Florida Voter Fraud, Elections & Property Insurance

State Senator Annette Taddeo, who is running for Governor, has alleged the Florida Republican Party and the Florida First PAC are behind voter registration fraud carried out in Hillsborough, Miami-Dade, and Pinellas Counties. The state Republican Party has denied any improper activity. According to the allegations, numerous seniors claim they were duped into switching their voter registration from Democrat to Republican last year. Democrats are now calling for a state investigation.
FLORIDA STATE
MSNBC

Evidence of a White House that might be 'turning the tide'

The first year of Joe Biden’s presidency featured two distinct phases. The first half of the year was the phase the White House found easy to celebrate: An ambitious American Rescue Plan was signed into law; the president negotiated a bipartisan infrastructure package; Covid infection numbers fell to a two-year low as millions were vaccinated; and polls pointed to Biden’s steady popularity. The road ahead appeared bright.
POTUS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
HuffingtonPost

Mexican Officials Fire Back At Ted Cruz After Criticism

Mexican government officials have fired back at Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas), after he accused the country of “undermining the rule of law.”. “If he praised me, I might start thinking we weren’t doing things right,” Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador said Friday. “But if he says we are wrong, well that for me is something to be proud of.”
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Election Fraud#False Claims#Cnn
The Independent

Alleged member of neo-Nazi terror cell says he entered right-wing politics as a Donald Trump supporter

An alleged member of a neo-Nazi terror cell has told a court he first entered “right-wing politics” as a Donald Trump supporter.Samuel Whibley, 29, is charged with disseminating terrorist publications and encouraging terrorism using the encrypted Telegram messaging app.Sheffield Crown Court heard he set up a channel and linked chat where neo-Nazi propaganda and bomb manuals were shared.Prosecutors allege the groups were about “finding the ways and means to copy those responsible for the worst extreme right-wing atrocities”, and another of the members is accused of trying to make explosives and a 3D-printed gun.Giving evidence at the trial, Mr Whibley...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Washington Examiner

Where do all of the illegal immigrants go?

Over 2 million migrants were arrested while illegally crossing the southern border in 2021, and another 2 million are expected in 2022. About half of these migrants are turned back to Mexico under the authority of Title 42, which allows migrants to be turned away for public health reasons. But President Joe Biden let the other half in, often with little more than a piece of paper saying when they should show up in immigration court to pursue a claim for asylum.
IMMIGRATION
The Independent

Biden administration begins deporting Venezuelans to Colombia without the chance to seek asylum

The Biden administration has used a pandemic-related authority to begin expelling Venezuelan migrants to Colombia – without the chance to seek asylum after entering the US from the Mexican border. The news was confirmed by both US and Colombian officials earlier this week, with the US Department of Homeland Security claiming that Venezuelans will be expelled “on a regular basis”. While the Biden administration didn't expand on how frequent such deportations will be, they will be limited to only those who have previously resided in Columbia. Colombian officials confirmed that the first two Venezuelans were deported last Thursday after...
IMMIGRATION
Washington Times

What is illegal immigration costing us?

The explosion of illegal immigration under the Biden administration continues unabated while a majority of the mainstream media ignores the issue and the general public remains ignorant of the long-term consequences. This issue affects every U.S. citizen in one way or another, be it socially, economically or health-wise. The government...
IMMIGRATION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
The Independent

Marjorie Taylor Greene complains about being treated ‘as if I’m some kind of crazy person’

A QAnon-supporting Georgia congresswoman who once suggested California wildfires were caused by a Jewish-controlled space laser and expressed fears that a chilled tomato soup police force would be deployed against her by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is now complaining that she is being treated as “crazy” by Democrats and the American press.“It bothers me so much — they treat me as if I'm some kind of crazy person, or like I have three horns coming out of my head,” Georgia Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene said during a Sunday appearance on conspiracy theorist Alex Jones’s Infowars show. Ms Greene, who...
CONGRESS & COURTS
BBC

Mexico violence: Gunmen attack wake, then target funeral

Gunmen in Mexico have killed nine people mourning the death of a man who died in jail last week, officials say. The nine were killed in two attacks in the northern city of Ciudad Juárez. Assailants first burst into a private home where friends and family had gathered for...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Wyoming News

Wyoming News

Cheyenne, WY
1K+
Followers
3K+
Post
216K+
Views
ABOUT

The Wyoming Tribune Eagle is a daily newspaper published in Cheyenne and distributed primarily in Laramie County, Wyoming.

 https://www.wyomingnews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy