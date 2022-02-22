Obituary: Roger Dale Thompson

Roger Dale Thompson, 70, of Lacey’s Spring, Alabama, passed away on February 21, 2022. He was born November 28, 1951, to Lester and R.Z. Thompson.

Mr. Thompson is preceded in death by his parents; children: Joey Thompson and Brian Thompson and siblings: Gerald Thompson, Harold Thompson, Sue Parrish and Janet Casey.

He is survived by his children: Scott Thompson, Ashley Miller and Blake Thompson; siblings: Carter Thompson, Milton Thompson, Randy Thompson, Sherry Merritt, Wilma Ludwig and Judy Fry; several grandchildren and a host of nieces and nephews.

