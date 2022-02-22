Obituary: Michael Leonard Japczyk

Memorial service for Michael Leonard Japczyk, age 68, of Union Grove, will be at 4:30 p.m. on Saturday, February 26, 2022, at The Gathering Place at Lake Guntersville State Park.



Mr. Japczyk passed away on Friday, February 11, 2022, at his residence. He was born July 9, 1953, in Illinois to John Japczyk and Virginia Booth.



He was preceded in death by his parents.



Survivors include his wife: Kristine Japczyk; sons: Michael Japczyk Jr., Kenneth Japczyk and James (Kimberly) Japczyk; daughter: April Lynn Basurto Grove; grandchildren: Alex Martinez, Breanna Japczyk, Faith Japczyk, Brandon Japczyk and Nathen Japczyk; great-granddaughter: Willow Mae Japczyk; brother: John Japczyk III; sisters: Sheryl Japczyk Techmanski and Jamie Rose Booth and a host of nieces, nephews, family and friends.