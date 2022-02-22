ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vinemont, AL

Obituary: Bobby Lee Cadle

Funeral service for Bobby Lee Cadle, 78, of Vinemont will be at 11:00 a.m. Thursday, February 24, 2022 at Cullman Funeral Home Chapel with interment in Flint Creek Cemetery, with Bro. Freddie Hembree officiating. Visitation will be Wednesday evening at the funeral home from 5:30 p.m. – 8:00 p.m.

Cullman Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.

Mr. Cadle passed away Saturday, February 19, 2022 at his residence. He was born February 4, 1944 to Grover Cleveland and Mattie Lee Lake Cadle. Bobby had a beautiful smile, great sense of humor and loved working outside and could repair anything.

He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers: Charles Cadle and Wayne Cadle and a sister: Gail Persall.

Survivors include his wife of 26 years: Cheryl Cadle; mother-in-law: Esther Morrow; stepdaughters: Laurie (Justin) Summerall and Heidi Myers; brothers: James (Susanne) Cadle; brothers-in-law: Jerry Morrow and Troy Marrow; sisters: Hilda (Roy) Moon and Roberta Stapp; grandchildren: Kaleb Wentzel, Kyle Wentzel, Lindsey Kerby, Cassidy Goff and Caleb Kerby; special friends: Becky and Barry Dingler and nieces, nephews, family and friends.

Pallbearers will be Valerie Cadle, Allen Jennings, Barry Dingler, Kaleb Wentzel, Justin Summerall, Bryan Spencer and Roger Walling.

