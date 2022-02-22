ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cullman, AL

Obituary: Melba Hinkle Alexander

By Moss Service Funeral Home
The Cullman Tribune
The Cullman Tribune
 2 days ago

Melba Hinkle Alexander, age 90, of Cullman, Alabama passed away on Saturday, February 19, 2022. Melba was born September 2, 1931 in Cullman, Alabama.

Melba is survived by her daughter: Anita Thompson; her grandson: Blake (Sarah) Thompson; her great-grandchildren: Everett Thompson and Cameron Thompson and her sister: Syble Hinkle Hayes.

Melba was preceded in death by her parents: Harlis Hinkle and Dessie McClintock Hinkle; her husbands: A.W. Alexander and Cleo Cleveland Williams; her son: Cleve Ronald Williams and her brother: Winfred James Hinkle.

A visitation for Melba will be held Wednesday, February 23, 2022 from 12:30 p.m. – 2:00 p.m. at Good Hope Baptist Church (90 Good Hope School Road, Cullman, AL 35057). A funeral service will be held Wednesday, February 23, 2022 at 2:00 p.m., at Good Hope Baptist Church. Interment will follow at Cullman City Cemetery (812 9th Ave SW, Cullman, Alabama 35055).

