Obituary: Virginia Brock

Funeral services for Virginia Brock of Hanceville will be 1:00 p.m. Wednesday, February 23 at Hanceville Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will follow at Mt. Zion Nazarene Cemetery in Blount County. Reverend Glenn Smallwood will officiate. Visitation for the public will be from 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. at the funeral home prior to the service.

Mrs. Brock was born on July 1, 1939 in Cullman, Alabama to the late Dewey Lee and Dorothy (Quick) Swann. She died at the age of 82 on February 20, 2022 at Cullman Regional Medical Center.

Survivors include her husband: Jimmy Brock; children: Wayne Baker, Pam Baker, Sharron Cook, Christine Albert and Geraldine Baker; grandchildren: Daniel Baker, Cynthia Roberson, Christy Moore, Rachel Bailey, Larry Cook, Jennifer Reid, Michelle Tripp, Brandon Mathis, Brian Mathis and Josh McClure; siblings: Linda Golff, Sue Standridge, Lewis Swann, John Swann and James Swann and a host of nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, Mrs. Brock was preceded in death by her siblings: Melvin Swann, Joe Swann, Barbara Vanzant, Pat Cook and Brenda Roberto.