Obituary: Hope Denise Campbell

Funeral service for Hope Denise Campbell, 50, of Cullman will at 2:00 p.m., Wednesday, February 23, 2022 at Cullman Funeral Home Chapel with interment in Bethlehem West Baptist Cemetery, with Rev. Earl Holt officiating. Visitation will be from 1:00 p.m. – 2:00 p.m. prior to the service.

Cullman Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.

Hope passed away Saturday, February 19, 2022 at UAB Hospital. She was born June 10, 1971 to Marshall Sherrill and Edna Faye McKenzie Campbell.

She was preceded in death by her parents.

Survivors include her fiancé: Marie Reynolds; brothers: Marshall Sherrill (Lisa) Campbell, Jr., Johnny (Detrina) Campbell, Derrick Shane (Kathy) Campbell and Zachary (Crystal) Moore; sister: Amanda (Kenneth) Roberts and family and friends.