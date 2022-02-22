ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Obituary: Melba “Sandra” Howard

The Cullman Tribune
 2 days ago

Funeral service for Melba “Sandra” Howard, age 82, of Cullman, will be at 2:00 p.m. on Tuesday, February 22, 2022 at Cullman Heritage Funeral Home with Gary Waddell officiating. Visitation will be from 11:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. prior to the service.

Cullman Heritage Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Mrs. Howard passed away on Saturday, February 19, 2022 at her residence. She was born January 23, 1940 to Mel John McDaniel and Mary Sue McDaniel.

She was preceded in death by her husband: William J Howard; her parents; a daughter: Melba J. Bath; a granddaughter: Sara Bath and a nephew: Ben McDaniel.

Survivors include her daughter: Michele Toomey; grandchildren: Mickey (Rachel) Toomey, Macy Toomey, Case (Molly) Toomey and Chad Coots; son-in-law: Sean Toomey; great-grandchildren: Lillie Toomey, Tripp Coots, Archer Coots and Maverick Toomey is on the way; nieces: Lisa Howard, Colleen McDaniel and Maggie McDaniel; nephews: Greg Howard, Mack McDaniel and Mark McDaniel; a host of family and friends and her beloved dog: Luke.

