Obituary: Billy Joe McNabb

Funeral service with military honors for Billy Joe McNabb, 76, of Cullman will be at 1:00 p.m., Friday, February 25, 2022 at Cullman Funeral Home Chapel with interment in Mt. Zion Cemetery, with Rev. Steve Rodgers officiating. Visitation will be Thursday evening at the funeral home from 5:30 p.m. – 8:00 p.m.

Cullman Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.

Mr. McNabb passed away Sunday, February 20, 2022 at Cullman Regional Hospital. He was born February 13, 1946 to Henry and Elizabeth Bontrager McNabb. He served his country in the United States Army. He was a beloved father, grandfather, brother and friend.

He was preceded in death by his parents; five brothers: Herbert, Archie, Charles, Robert and Bobby McNabb and two sisters: Helen McNabb and Peggy McNabb.

Survivors include his son: Bryan McNabb; grandson: Chance McNabb; family and friends.