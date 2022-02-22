ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knoxville, TN

Knoxville native Elston Turner honored with street name: 'This means everything'

By Angela Dennis, Knoxville News Sentinel
Knox News | The Knoxville News-Sentinel
Knox News | The Knoxville News-Sentinel
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0mEc92_0eLBMWLN00

Thinking back to the ball courts in fourth grade, Rev. Sanford Miller remembers the years he spent alongside his best friend Elston Turner during their glory days at Austin-East High School.

Together they led the Roadrunners to their very first AAA state basketball championship in 1977 under legendary coach Clifford Ross, where they triumphed 72-59 against Memphis Hamilton.

Although the pair separated when Turner went off to college and was eventually drafted into the NBA, he never forgot everything his friend did to give back to Knoxville. It was only fitting that he honor the man who helped bring so much change in the Black community.

"Elston began having his youth basketball camps here every summer. For the last 40 years, he has given back every penny to his alma mater and to this community. He has poured so much into the lives of our kids," Miller told Knox News.

On Monday, Turner came home to Knoxville. This time, he wasn't giving but receiving. The city dedicated a street in his honor.

"This means everything. I am just thrilled to death that I'm able to see it. This normally comes when someone is passed away and they don't get to witness it. I just hope kids see my name up there on that sign and realize how important it is to give back to your community," Turner said at a ceremony.

He glanced around at the crowd of supporters and smiled. More than a hundred classmates and community members adorned in red and blue came out to support him.

"Look at this. It's like a homecoming and I'm just thrilled."

Burge Avenue between South Bell Street and Harriet Tubman Street in the Austin Homes community will be renamed after the 6-foot-5 former power forward. It's now called Elston Turner Drive.

He has hosted a youth summer basketball camp at his alma mater A-E for years, among other ways of supporting the community that raised him.

Knoxville City Council member Gwen McKenzie applied for the street's new name last year. She told Knox News it's time for Turner to be celebrated.

"It's so important, especially for those in the Black community, that we recognize those individuals who are homegrown and have come from the community, especially Austin-East. That's our historically Black school and we have so many alumni who come from A-E that are doing great things and have given back to their community. Elston is the perfect example of that," McKenzie told Knox News.

In cases of trophies adorn the halls of A-E, and you can't miss Turner's name. After leading the Roadrunners to a state championship, he continued his basketball success as an All-SEC player at Ole Miss from 1977-1981, leading the Rebels to their first SEC basketball championship and first NCAA appearance in the school’s history.

He launched his lengthy professional career after he was selected by the Dallas Mavericks in the second round of the 1981 NBA draft, with the 43rd pick overall.

After playing in the league for eight seasons, he returned in 1996 as an assistant coach and he's been in the league ever since with a coaching career that spans more than two decades. He was named an assistant coach with the Minnesota Timberwolves in 2021.

Turner, better known to many as E.T., grew up along East Knoxville's Dandridge Avenue.

Comments / 0

 

Knox News | The Knoxville News-Sentinel

