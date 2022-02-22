Bella's fresh-Italian concept makes for a new destination in Maryville | Grub Scout

I was bummed to hear about Sullivan’s vacating its downtown Maryville location last year. But it seems that a suitable replacement might have found its way to that same Broadway address.

Bella, which belongs to the same family of restaurants as Knoxville’s Kefi and Vida, specializes in Italian cuisine, which was impetus enough for The Grub Spouse and me to drop in for a mid-week dinner last week.

The proprietors have given the former Sullivan’s interior a significant makeover. The configuration of the bar and dining room and even the traffic flow amongst the tables and booths is similar to what it was before. But the general look and feel of the high-ceilinged space is new and noteworthy.

Our eyes were immediately drawn to the giant pumpkin-shaped, lantern-style shades covering the overhead light fixtures. The décor is otherwise classy but understated, although some architectural purists might object to the original interior brickwork being whitewashed with a coat of paint.

Although Bella (or as I predict we East Tennesseans will inevitably start calling it, “Bella’s”) also offers a lunch menu, The Spouse and I worked from the dinner lineup on our visit. Shareable appetizers include Roman-style artichokes, Prince Edward Island mussels and fried calamari. We were intrigued by the truffle-oil and Parmesan-coated French fries ($8). A handful of salad options are also on the menu, but we passed on that course.

The Spouse volunteered to order from the pasta listings, which include wild mushroom rigatoni and orecchiette al pomodoro. The Spouse got the papperdelle pasta ($22), made with homemade meat ragú, herbs and goat cheese. One of the house novelties is the Pasta in the Wheel entrée, a penne pasta flambé prepared tableside with cognac in a grana padana cheese wheel. The table next to us indulged in this spectacle, which costs $24 per person.

Sandwich options at Bella include a burger and a couple of panini, but I focused my attention on the land and sea entrees. I ruled out dishes like Veal Milanese, herb-roasted chicken, creamy Tuscan shrimp and a pork porterhouse in favor of the Atlantic salmon ($24). The grilled fillet is prepared with pesto and served with whipped potatoes and asparagus.

For the record, the eye-catching bar area is your source for an intriguing array of house cocktails, spritzes and even alcohol-free libations. I ordered an IPA, but unfortunately, my server had to return to inform me that particular label was out of stock. I wound up passing on an alcoholic beverage altogether.

The truffle fries arrived at our table in a ceramic bowl, having been dusted with Parmesan cheese and herbs. The thin-cut fries were very tasty and benefitted well from the truffle oil. In order not to look like a heathen in public, I ate mine with a fork.

Our entrees were likewise enjoyable. The Spouse’s substantial serving of papperdelle was a delight to taste thanks to the chunky sauce and spicy afterburn. My salmon cut was tender and robustly flavorful, but either the pesto topping was excessively salty or too much salt had been tossed on the fish at some point in the preparation. This was the one sour note in what was otherwise a solid seafood dish. The super-creamy whipped potatoes and tender-crisp asparagus spears were capable side dishes.

For dessert, our choices were an apple crostata, Italian donuts and a few flavors of gelato. We went instead with the lemon Italian crème cake ($8). We shared a slice of the moist white cake, which was layered with lemon curd and plated in a raspberry drizzle. Neither The Spouse nor I typically go out of our way to try lemon desserts, but this one was well worth it. In retrospect, I even wish we had both gotten our own.

Bella has the vibe of one of those places that’s destined to be a special-occasion restaurant, but it’s very accessible and not unreasonably priced considering the product. I’m hoping that the restaurant’s fresh-Italian concept, conscientious service and engaging atmosphere will join forces to give it at least as much longevity as its predecessor enjoyed in downtown Maryville. I can see it quickly becoming a local favorite, but the rest of you Knoxville folks might also find it to be well worth the extra mileage.

Bella

Food: 4.5

Service: 4.5

Atmosphere: 5

Overall: 4.5

Address: 121 W. Broadway, Maryville

Phone: 865-205-4111

Full bar service

Hours: 11 a.m. to 10:30 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays; 11 a.m. to 11:30 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays; 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sundays

This brand-new downtown Maryville restaurant serves up authentically prepared Italian flavors and top-notch service in a beautifully imagined space.