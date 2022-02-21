ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bullitt County, KY

Bullitt East, Mercy advance to 24th District girls basketball final

By Jonathan Saxon, Louisville Courier Journal
The Courier Journal
The Courier Journal
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1adFCh_0eLBMUZv00

What a difference a few days makes. The Bullitt East Chargers returned seniors Gracie Merkle and Emma Egan to the starting lineup looked like a different team on Monday night as they defeated the Whitefield Academy Wildcats 53-39 to advance to Wednesday's 24th District final. Merkle led the Chargers with 23 points as she returned from a wrist injury that caused her to be sidelined for Bullitt East's regular season finale against Sacred Heart last Friday.

"It felt really good," said Merkle about returning to the floor with Egan. "Just being out there with the team, knowing this is our last year, going out there and putting on a show for them. Just being able to play again was really great for both of us."

KHSAA girls basketball:Check out pairings for all 64 of Kentucky's girls basketball district tournaments

Chargers head coach Chris Stallings was happy to have a semblance of his full team back, even though at this point in the season not everyone is 100%. Still, the Chargers were more than healthy enough to play their way past the Wildcats on Monday.

"It's nice to have them all back," he said. "We're still not completely healthy, but we're healthy enough to go. Whitefield had a great year. They get after you on defense and spread you out on offense. That's kind of a hard combination for us."

Whitefield Academy had the advantage early as early threes from junior forward Amy Thompson powered the Wildcats to an 11-9 lead after the first quarter. But Bullitt East's offense started to wake up in the second and steady feedings for Merkle, Lilly Reid and Anna Rodgers allowed the Chargers to take the lead in the second quarter. Merkle scored 12 points in the second half to help the Chargers maintain a firm hold on the game.

"Calling for the ball, we've worked on that a lot for me," said Merkle. "And then knowing that when I don't have a shot, kick it out and have those great three-point shooters out there."

Leah Macy leads Mercy past Fern Creek

It was the Leah Macy Show during Monday's first game, as Mercy exploited the height advantage of their 6-2 freshman forward to great effect as they maneuvered past Fern Creek in Game 1 of the district semifinals. Macy had 12 points in the first quarter as the Jaguars charged out to a 20-7 lead. She continued to build on her hot streak, adding another 15 points in the second quarter as the Jaguars ran away with the game. Macy finished with 27 points and sat with a majority of the starters in the second half.

"It's kind of just how things played out tonight," said Macy. "We were moving the ball really well and getting stuff in transition. My teammates find me down there, we'll be fine. We moved the ball really well tonight."

Kentucky high school basketball polls:George Rogers Clark boys and girls ranked No. 1

The Jaguars and Chargers will meet back at Fern Creek on Wednesday at 7 p.m. for the 24th District final.

Reach Jonathan Saxon at JSaxon@gannett.com or 502-715-1393 and follow him on Twitter at @TheSleepyScribe.

Comments / 0

Related
CBS News

Two top Manhattan prosecutors working on Trump Organization case resign

Two prosecutors working on a sweeping criminal fraud probe of the Trump Organization have resigned, the Manhattan District Attorney's Office confirmed Wednesday. Mark Pomerantz and Carey Dunne were key figures in the ongoing probe that has already led to fraud and tax evasion charges against the company and its chief financial officer, Allen Weisselberg.
MANHATTAN, NY
CBS News

Texas Governor Greg Abbott orders state agencies to investigate gender-transitioning procedures as child abuse

Governor Greg Abbott ordered the Texas Department of Family and Protective Services to investigate any reported instances of children undergoing "abusive" gender-transitioning procedures. The announcement comes days after the state's attorney general said that state law characterizes the procedures as child abuse. "To protect Texas children from abuse, DFPS and...
TEXAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kentucky State
Bullitt County, KY
Sports
County
Bullitt County, KY
Bullitt County, KY
Education
Local
Kentucky Sports
NBC News

Oil prices jump as Russia launches attack on Ukraine

Oil prices popped more than 5 percent on news that Russia was launching a military attack in Ukraine. U.S. crude futures jumped by 5.23 percent to trade at $96.92 per barrel. Brent crude futures were up 5.4 percent at $102.07 per barrel, crossing the $100 level for the first time since 2014.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
CNN

Ukraine vows defiance as Russia launches major invasion

Moscow and Kyiv (CNN) — Ukraine's President struck a defiant note Thursday after Russia launched an unprecedented military invasion that has already left dozens dead, prompting Western leaders to condemn Moscow and vow unity with Kyiv. Ukrainian officials said more than 40 soldiers and as many as 10 civilians...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Girls Basketball#Highschoolsports#Education#Sports#Mercy#The Bullitt East Chargers#Whitefield Academy
The Associated Press

British queen still has COVID symptoms, postpones audiences

LONDON (AP) — Queen Elizabeth II postponed two virtual audiences as she continued to experience cold-like symptoms from COVID-19, Buckingham Palace said Thursday. It was the second time this week that Elizabeth, 95, had canceled virtual sessions. However, she spoke by telephone with British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Wednesday in what was seen as an encouraging sign of her recovery.
PUBLIC HEALTH
CBS News

Biden announces sanctions against company behind Nord Stream 2 pipeline

President Biden on Wednesday announced his administration is imposing sanctions on Nord Stream 2 AG — the company behind the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline, now halted, and its corporate officers. This announcement comes as a senior defense official says Russian forces are uncoiled and ready to invade now, and the new sanctions complement those imposed by the U.S. and Europe this week.
POTUS
The Courier Journal

The Courier Journal

2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
534K+
Views
ABOUT

Louisville news and Southern Indiana news, Louisville sports and Kentucky sports, politics, entertainment and Kentucky Derby coverage from the Courier-Journal

 http://courier-journal.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy