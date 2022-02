JACKSON COUNTY, Colorado — A wolf pup that was born in in Colorado and collared by wildlife officials now has a name, thanks to a social media contest. When Colorado Wolf and Wildlife Center in Divide asked people to weigh in on a name for the female gray wolf, one of six pups born last summer to a mated pair that migrated to Jackson County. They said about 40,000 people responded and a name was chosen: Akawe.

JACKSON COUNTY, CO ・ 1 DAY AGO