Indiana State

New Indiana bill will seal eviction records

By Rhett Baxley
 2 days ago

INDIANAPOLIS (WEHT) – Soon anyone who has been evicted may be able to find grace in finding a new home. A new bill that is gaining traction at the Indiana statehouse is one that renters could have court records seal past eviction notices and would make prospective landlords unable to see the filings.

There are three suggested criteria for the eviction notices being sealed that include if the case is dismissed, the court judges in favor of the tenant, or no further action has taken place within 180 days.

“The corporate landlords and you know they rely on screen systems that don’t even tell them why that it was screened out,” says tenant attorney Brandon Beeler.

“The legislature still falls short of giving people automatic expungement,” says State Senator Greg Taylor.

Supporters of the bill have one concern with the bill that would make any court based eviction program voluntary instead of mandatory. More changes could be made to the bill before it hits the governor’s desk.

Katie Stechenfinger
2d ago

I think after a certain amount of time it shouldn't be held against the person. people can have evictions filed so easily. it is nice to see there is some type of criteria on this so landlords shouldn't be hurt by this...

BOB
1d ago

I’m not a landlord but I see this as wrong!It would lt would give bad tenants a chance to do it to another landlord!Maybe after 5 years Just saying!

