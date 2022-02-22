Kids surprised with new bikes by Orlando police officers

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden is expected to announce “further consequences” for Russia in a speech at the White House on Thursday afternoon, just hours after Moscow launched an attack against Ukraine, plunging Europe into one of its gravest security crises since World War II. As explosions...
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said Wednesday that “it is not possible for us to give up on either of them" when speaking about Russia and Ukraine, its Black Sea neighbors. “We have economic, military and economic ties with Russia. We also have political, military and economic ties with...
Two prosecutors working on a sweeping criminal fraud probe of the Trump Organization have resigned, the Manhattan District Attorney's Office confirmed Wednesday. Mark Pomerantz and Carey Dunne were key figures in the ongoing probe that has already led to fraud and tax evasion charges against the company and its chief financial officer, Allen Weisselberg.
ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — A jury was to resume deliberations Thursday in the trial of three former Minneapolis police officers charged with violating George Floyd’s civil rights after reaching no verdict in its first day. Jurors met for about seven hours Wednesday with no decision on the...
Three White men convicted of murdering Ahmaud Arbery were found guilty of federal hate crimes charges Tuesday in a Georgia courtroom. The jury of eight White people, three Black people and one Hispanic person deliberated for less than five hours after a one-week trial. Prosecutor Christopher Perras argued that Travis...
BRUSSELS (AP) — The European Union is planning the “strongest, the harshest package” of sanctions it has ever considered at an emergency summit Thursday as the Russian military attacked Ukraine and world leaders reacted with outrage at Moscow’s actions. European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen...
Comments / 1