ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rancho Cordova, CA

‘Deep turmoil’: Family of murdered Rancho Cordova woman releases statement

By Anisca Miles, Katelyn Stark
FOX40
FOX40
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=32y0Mi_0eLBLoJm00

SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — The family of a Rancho Cordova woman who went missing in late January and was later found dead has released a statement.

We, Emma’s family, have been in deep turmoil these last three weeks. We are struggling to come to grips with the monstrously cruel murder of our beloved Emma and face the inconceivable task of forging some kind of life anew without her.

Roark Family

Emma Roark was reported missing around 6 p.m. on Jan. 27 when her family became concerned after she did not return home that day.

A four-day search led to the discovery of the 20-year-old’s body in a “secluded area at the river access on El Manto” on Feb. 2.

Woman Found Dead After Motel Fire in Modesto

On Feb. 11, officials arrested Mikilo Morgan Rawls. The 37-year-old faces charges of murder, kidnap, rape and sodomy, as well as “an allegation that the victim was bound or tied in the course of the sexual assault,” the DA’s office outlined in a felony complaint.

Rawls was booked into the Sacramento County Main Jail . According to police, he is a transient from the Sacramento County area.

“The circumstances of this murder are horrific, and our sympathies go out to Emma Roark’s family,” District Attorney Anne Marie Schubert said at the time of his arrest.

The DA’s office said Rawls was convicted back in June 2018 for first-degree burglary.

Read the full statement from Emma Roark’s family below:

We, Emma’s family, have been in deep turmoil these last three weeks. We are struggling to come to grips with the monstrously cruel murder of our beloved Emma and face the inconceivable task of forging some kind of life anew without her. As to the news that law enforcement has apprehended a suspect in Emma’s death and the DA is pursuing a capital case against the accused, we are most grateful for the thorough investigation of Emma’s death. The homicide detectives in the case showed Emma’s mother and me a great deal of compassion as well. We are confident that due process will bring justice for Emma.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX40.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
FOX40

Police investigating double shooting in north Stockton

STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — Stockton police are investigating a double shooting in north Stockton. The shooting happened on Santa Paula Way, near North Lower Sacramento Road, police said. The investigation is near Loch Lomond Park and Kennedy Elementary School.  Police said a 19-year-old male was declared dead at the scene. A 19-year-old woman was found […]
STOCKTON, CA
FOX40

Folsom police investigate after antisemitic graffiti left on house, car

FOLSOM, Calif. (KTXL) — Folsom’s mayor said she was “appalled” after learning someone left antisemitic graffiti in a neighborhood over the weekend. The Folsom Police Department said it is investigating the vandalism, which was found Sunday on Carmody Circle. At least one house and a car were vandalized with antisemitic language and symbols, police reported. Folsom […]
FOLSOM, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Sacramento County, CA
City
Modesto, CA
City
Sacramento, CA
City
Rancho Cordova, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
Rancho Cordova, CA
Crime & Safety
Sacramento County, CA
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rape#Murder#Roark Family#El Manto#Da
FOX40

Pickup truck slams into East Sacramento antique store

Editor’s note: This story has been corrected to say the driver had left the scene. SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Officers responded to an antique store in East Sacramento after a pickup truck slammed into the building. Early Wednesday morning around 5, the truck crashed into a store between 57th Street and Elvas Avenue. Officials have not […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
FOX40

Ex-officer charged in Breonna Taylor raid begins trial

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Nearly two years after Breonna Taylor’s shooting death by police, the only Kentucky officer facing criminal charges in the botched raid stood trial Wednesday for shooting into Taylor’s neighbor’s apartment. Judge Ann Bailey Smith swore in 10 men and 5 women as jurors and alternates before the prosecution began presenting its case. The […]
LOUISVILLE, KY
FOX40

FOX40

10K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX40.com delivers News That Matters across Northern California

 https://www.fox40.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy