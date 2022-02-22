ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
PG&E Finally Restores Dividends On Preferreds

By Vlae Kershner
 2 days ago
PG&E Corp. is restoring the dividends on its eight series of preferred stock and paying 17 quarters of arrears. Owners of PG&E Corp.'s (PCG) eight series of preferred stock finally got the news they've been waiting to hear since bankruptcy proceedings were concluded in 2020. On February 8, 2022,...

