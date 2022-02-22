ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ex-Strictly judge Dame Arlene Phillips to collect damehood at Windsor Castle

By The Newsroom
 2 days ago
Dame Arlene Phillips, a staple of the worlds of dance, theatre and television, is to collect her damehood.

The former Strictly Come Dancing judge, 78, will receive the honour for services to dance and charity at a ceremony at Windsor Castle on Tuesday.

It comes as the Queen, who is experiencing mild cold-like symptoms after catching coronavirus, is self-isolating at the Berkshire residence.

The honour will be bestowed at Windsor Castle (Steve Parsons/PA) (PA Wire)

Dame Arlene was a judge on Strictly Come Dancing from the show’s first season in 2004 until 2008 and was then replaced by Alesha Dixon in 2009.

She found fame when she created the provocative dance group Hot Gossip in 1974, and later choreographed for some of the West End and Broadway’s biggest shows, including Grease, Starlight Express, We Will Rock You, The Wizard Of Oz, The Sound Of Music, Saturday Night Fever and Flashdance.

She also competed in the recent series of I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! and was the first contestant to be eliminated from Gwrych Castle in North Wales.

Sue Barker, best known as the lead presenter of the BBC’s Wimbledon tennis coverage, will receive her CBE.

Sue Barker will receive her CBE (Gareth Fuller/PA) (PA Archive)

Barker, 65, left Britain to train in the United States aged 17 and enjoyed a successful playing career, with victory in the 1976 French Open the highlight.

For 24 years she had been the presenter of the BBC’s Question of Sport quiz show, but announced she was leaving the programme earlier this year.

Keyboardist and songwriter Rick Wakeman, who has collaborated with David Bowie, Cat Stevens and Black Sabbath, will collect a CBE, while Michelin-star chef Josh Eggleton and theatre director Roy Alexander Weise are among the other recipients.

Professor Keith Willett, NHS England’s national director of emergency planning and incident response, is collecting his knighthood.

newschain

British Covid vaccine developer to collect damehood

A British scientist will collect her damehood for helping to create the Oxford/AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine credited with saving millions of lives around the world. Professor Dame Sarah Gilbert will receive the honour for services to science and public health in Covid vaccine development at a ceremony at Windsor Castle on Tuesday.
Arlene Phillips
Rick Wakeman
Cat Stevens
David Bowie
Alesha Dixon
The Independent

Prince Philip was a ‘Greek god’ who ‘showed off like mad’, says Lady Pamela Hicks

The Queen’s bridesmaid and former lady-in-waiting, Lady Pamela Hicks has revealed that Prince Philip used to “show off” around the Queen and her sister Princess Margaret when they were younger.Hicks, 92, who is the cousin of the late Duke of Edinburgh, hosted a panel with her daughter, India Hicks called “70 Years of Duty and Friendship” on Friday evening, discussing her life-long friendship with Her Majesty.The talk was to celebrate the 70th anniversary since the Queen acceded to the throne, which will be marked on Sunday 6 February.Lady Pamela is the daughter of Lord Louis Mountbatten and the great-great-granddaughter of...
CELEBRITIES
epicstream.com

Prince Charles Revelation: Camilla's Husband Expelling Princess Eugenie, Beatrice, Prince Edward And Sophie Wessex From Monarchy? Police To Investigate Duke's Charity Amid Alleged Honours Act Offenses

Prince Charles is said to slim down the monarchy once he becomes king. Prince Charles continuously makes it to the headline amid the growing concerns over the health of Queen Elizabeth. Numerous royal fans got worried after learning about Her Majesty spending a night in a hospital in October 2021.
CELEBRITIES
Marie Claire

Prince Charles Is Reportedly Worried About “Enormous Damage” Prince Andrew Caused to Monarchy

While the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee, celebrating 70 years of her reign, is the focal point all of the royal family’s attention at the moment, Prince Andrew’s sex abuse scandal continues roiling beneath the surface of the celebratory facade. Last month, a judge in New York declined to dismiss the allegations against the Duke of York, which were brought by Virginia Giuffre who alleges that the Duke sexually abused her when she was 17 years old, in connection with Andrew’s friendship with Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell. Prince Andrew denies the claims, and last week demanded a jury trial for the court date, set for the end of 2022.
CELEBRITIES
Radar Online.com

Queen Elizabeth Still Alive Despite Rumors, Family 'Making Final Plans' As Royal Matriarch's In 'Bad Shape'

Queen Elizabeth is still alive. Radar is told she has not passed away, despite rumors, but she's in "bad shape." According to our sources, the Royal Family is "making final plans" amid the 95-year-old's health struggle. The report surrounding Queen Elizabeth's death flooded Twitter on Tuesday after Hollywood Unlocked claimed insiders told them she had lost her life.
WORLD
buckinghamshirelive.com

Marlow boy, 8, heartbreakingly tells mum: 'It feels like my body is falling apart'

A young boy has been "robbed of his future" from a life-limiting disease and has heartbreakingly told his mum: "It feels like my body is falling apart." Archie, 8, was diagnosed with Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy - a progressive muscle-wasting disease - four years ago, which changed his and his family's lives.
KIDS
ohmymag.co.uk

Prince Charles banishes Prince Andrew from Windsor Castle

Prince Charles has urged his embattled brother Prince Andrew to keep out of sight and effectively kicked him out of Windsor Castle. When Charles becomes the king, the duke and his ex-wife Sarah Ferguson may be thrown out of Royal Lodge and the town itself. According to insiders close to the Prince of Wales, since Prince Andrew was ordered to stand trial in the United States, he and his wife Camilla have been at odds.
CELEBRITIES
epicstream.com

Sarah Ferguson Heartbreak: Prince Andrew’s Ex-Wife Worried She’ll Get Kicked Out Of The Royal Lodge? Prince Charles Targets Former Sister-In-Law

Sarah Ferguson could allegedly be evicted from the Royal Lodge by Prince Charles. Sarah Ferguson and Prince Andrew have been divorced for over two decades, but the exes still live together at the Royal Lodge. Their setup inside the property remains unknown, but it’s entirely possible for the exes to...
CELEBRITIES
HuffingtonPost

Buckingham Palace Issues Update On Queen Elizabeth's Health

Buckingham Palace released an update on Queen Elizabeth’s health Tuesday, announcing that the 95-year-old was canceling planned virtual engagements for the day. The statement came just two days after it was confirmed that the sovereign had tested positive for COVID-19. “As Her Majesty is still experiencing mild cold-like symptoms...
CELEBRITIES
purewow.com

The Royal Family Shares Rare Snap of Queen Elizabeth’s Grandfather on Instagram

There's nothing we love quite like a royal family throwback, whether it's a childhood photo of Princess Diana or a snap from Queen Elizabeth's early years as monarch. Now, the royal family has shared a rare pic of the queen's grandfather, King George V, who reigned from 1910 until his death in 1936. The throwback was posted to the family's Instagram Story in honor of World Radio Day, and they preceded it by saying, “The advent of public wireless broadcasting in the 1920s enabled millions of people across the globe to hear their King's voice for the first time in their own homes. On #WorldRadioDay, we look back on some of those early broadcasts.”
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

The Queen's heartbreaking statement after death of Princess Margaret

The Queen shared a close bond with Princess Margaret from childhood, and no doubt her younger sister was in her thoughts on Wednesday, which marked the 20th anniversary of Princess Margaret's death. Princess Margaret passed away on 9 February 2002, aged 71, and the monarch shared a heartbreaking statement at...
CELEBRITIES
