Temps could soar to 80 before weekend cold front

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs often happens in our area near the end of February,...

WTAJ

Arctic front moves in Saturday bringing snow squalls, falling temperatures

Tonight, we’ll continue to see decreasing cloud cover and start the night under a mostly clear sky. Temperatures will quickly fall into the upper teens to lower 20s before warming back up. Winds will remain quite gusty into the overnight as we turn southwesterly at 10-15 mph. Clouds will be on the increase early Saturday […]
ENVIRONMENT
Chronicle

Rainy Weekend Ahead for Western Washington Before Freezing Temps Return

Remember when the National Weather Service of Seattle said that though we would get some nice springlike weather this past week, winter wasn't over?. Well, they were right. Coming up is a wet weekend with wind, rain and snow in the mountains. And after that, cold winds from our friend to the north will drop temperatures back down into the 20s next week.
SEATTLE, WA
Daily Voice

Here's When Major New Storm Will Bring Mix Of Snow, Sleet, Rain To Region

A new major winter storm that will make its way across the country will bring a mix of snow, sleet and rain to the region toward the end of the week. Tuesday, Feb. 1 will start out with clear skies on a cold and dry day a high temperature in the low 30s and wind-chill values between 5 and 15 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. Clouds will increase during the day.
ENVIRONMENT
CBS 46

Forecast: Showers Monday afternoon and evening

Clouds increase after sunrise. It stays dry through lunch, but showers move in through the afternoon and continue through the evening. Warmer weather arrives on Tuesday. It looks dry and partly cloudy in the afternoon with highs in the low to mid 70s! Rain is likely Wednesday morning, but generally mostly dry and very warm weather continues through Thursday. A cold front pushes through Friday and chilly air returns for the weekend.
ENVIRONMENT
WJTV 12

Storm Team 12: Today’s Forecast

THURSDAY: After dense fog and some misty this morning, we have the chance to see a bit more thunderstorms activity in the afternoon as the front moves back to the north. That will allow for warmer temperatures back in the 60s and 70s. WEEKEND: Rainfall continues through the weekend, but it is light. Rain totals […]
ENVIRONMENT
AccuWeather

AccuWeather forecasters watching out for a big storm next week

A major shift in the weather pattern for the eastern United States will bring above-normal temperatures next week, as heat eases in the West along with some much-needed moisture. However, the pattern transition won’t come without consequences. A big storm will take shape in the nation’s midsection along the stark temperature contrast. Some places could get snow while others could face an outbreak of severe weather.
ENVIRONMENT
WAFF

Soaking rain for the week ahead

More clouds will move in late tonight into Monday morning, the cloud cover will keep temps much warmer for staying in the low to middle 40s. A very wet and unsettled week lies ahead with multiple disturbances moving through the Tennessee Valley. Widespread, locally heavy rainfall between 3 to 5 inches is forecast, this will lead to flash flooding and river flooding concerns. There is a chance of seeing some strong to severe thunderstorms developing on Tuesday ahead of a cold front. This will be more of a conditional threat and will depend on how unstable our atmosphere will become.
ENVIRONMENT
KREM2

Snow and rain this weekend before bitter cold returns to the Inland Northwest

SPOKANE, Wash. — An incoming storm will bring widespread snow to the mountains of the Northwest this weekend. While low-lying areas like Spokane miss out on a bulk of the moisture, the impacts of the incoming system will bring about a change felt in the week to come. The spring-like warmth is on the way out as winter weather makes its triumphant return.
SPOKANE, WA
The Independent

Winter storm: More than 200,000 lose power in the South as Ted Cruz tweets advice

More than 200,000 homes are without power across the South as Winter Storm Landon locked in on Thursday with heavy snow, thick ice and freezing rain.Millions of people were in the path of the severe weather which dumped a foot of snow in the Midwest and led to warnings from the South to the Northeast through Friday night.Power outages are currently highest in Tennessee where more than 136,000 homes went down, according to PowerOutage.us, which tracks outages across the US.Texas is the next hardest hit where 52,000 are in blackout. Some 22,000 have lost power in Arkansas, and 12,000...
ENVIRONMENT
WTVCFOX

Weather Alert: Heavy rain and storm potential through Wednesday morning

FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH WEDNESDAY.....WEATHER ALERT FOR TONIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY MORNING. The coverage of rain and storms increases through the evening and continues overnight. Some of the storms could be strong to severe from late evening to just after midnight, then heavy rain through the predawn hours. The severe threats of damaging wind gusts and isolated tornadoes are possible from late evening to just after midnight. Heavy rainfall in the range of 1" to 2" could lead to excessive runoff and flooding potential.
ENVIRONMENT

