ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

Nicola Sturgeon to announce new Covid strategic framework

By The Newsroom
newschain
newschain
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4HRVIR_0eLBIktV00

Nicola Sturgeon will set out her new strategic framework for dealing with coronavirus on Tuesday.

The First Minister will speak in the Scottish Parliament on Tuesday afternoon as the Scottish Government’s blueprint for managing and recovering from Covid-19 is published.

When she updated MSPs on the pandemic earlier this month, she said Scotland was “through the worst” of the Omicron wave and the situation was “much more positive” than at the start of the year.

On Monday, Ms Sturgeon said it would be “unacceptable” for public health decisions of the devolved administrations to be impacted by funding decisions taken by the UK Government.

During a visit to the Social Bite cafe in Edinburgh, the First Minister was asked if she was considering automatic trigger points for new restrictions.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ulneJ_0eLBIktV00
The First Minister has said Scotland is ‘through the worst’ of the Omicron wave (Andrew Matthews/PA) (PA Wire)

She said: “In terms of fixed automatic trigger points – we need to be a bit cautious about that.

“Because we know that, if we look at the risks we may face in the future in the form of new variants for example, not all variants have the same impact.”

She continued: “You need to have attention to data, to evidence.

“But inevitably, there will have to be judgment applied in any given situation about the actual severity of the threat that any new risk might pose.”

Ahead of the announcement, Scottish Conservative health spokesman Dr Sandesh Gulhane called on the government to adopt policies from his party’s paper entitled Back To Normality.

He said: “We must see Nicola Sturgeon outline a detailed roadmap out of the pandemic, with a greater emphasis put on trusting the public to act responsibly.

“I’m pleased the First Minister belatedly followed the advice of experts and announced that pupils will no longer have to wear facemasks in classrooms from the end of the month.

“With the data on the virus being much more encouraging, we have to move away from blanket restrictions and instead trust the public to do the right thing.”

Comments / 0

Related
BBC

Covid: Prince Charles tests positive and ex-PM says Johnson 'broke law'

Here are five things you need to know about the coronavirus pandemic this Thursday evening. We'll have another update for you in the morning. The Prince of Wales, who is self-isolating after testing positive for Covid-19, met the Queen two days ago in Windsor, according to a royal source. They say the monarch is not showing any symptoms of coronavirus. Prince Charles tested positive on Thursday morning - it is the second time he has contracted the virus. Wales' First Minister Mark Drakeford is also isolating after testing positive, the Welsh government has said. It comes the day before he was due to announce his latest review of the nation's Covid rules.
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nicola Sturgeon
International Business Times

UK's Johnson Set To Scrap COVID Restrictions In England

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson's "living with COVID" plan, scrapping coronavirus restrictions and cutting access to free tests, drew 11th-hour objections on Monday that it was premature and would leave the country vulnerable to new viral variants. As Hong Kong builds isolation units and Europe retains social distancing and vaccine...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Telegraph

Scottish secondary pupils can take off face masks during lessons, says Nicola Sturgeon

Nicola Sturgeon has finally agreed to allow secondary pupils to remove their face masks during lessons, as her ministers attacked Boris Johnson's abolition of remaining restrictions in England. After weeks of calls from Tories and parents' groups for children to be allowed to attend lessons without face coverings, the First...
WORLD
The Independent

Nicola Sturgeon: I want to see significant fall in lives ‘wasted’ by drugs

Nicola Sturgeon has said she wants to see a significant fall in the number of lives “wasted” by drugs, as it was announced firefighters are to start carrying a life-saving spray which can reverse the effects of an overdose.The First Minister visited Bathgate community fire station in West Lothian to speak to crews there about the move, which will see the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service (SFRS) join the Scottish Ambulance Service and Police Scotland in offering staff training on how to use the naloxone nasal spray.Those who volunteer to carry the treatment will be trained on how to identify the...
HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Scottish Government#The Scottish Parliament#The Scottish Government#Msps#Omicron#Ms Sturgeon#The Uk Government#The Social Bite Cafe#Scottish Conservative
The Independent

Boris Johnson says scrapping Covid isolation requirements is ‘moment of pride’

Boris Johnson has said scrapping requirements for people to self-isolate if they have Covid is a “moment of pride” as he prepares to remove restrictions that have been in place since the start of the pandemic.The prime minister’s cabinet is expected to confirm the policy change on Monday, which will make it legal for people to mix with other members of the public, such as getting on a crowded train, while having the virus for the first time since the start of the pandemic. MPs will be updated on the decision in the House of Commons in the afternoon,...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Daily Mail

Still DON'T go to work if you catch Covid! Bosses say they will carry on making staff who test positive self-isolate and will pay for swabs after rules are scrapped on Freedom Day

Businesses today revealed their plans for 'Freedom Day', with most saying they will continue to make staff who test positive stay at home and many planning to pay for swabs. The Prime Minister unveiled his blueprint for his 'living with Covid' plan in the Commons this afternoon, which is likely to include the end of universal free tests and the axing of the legal requirement to self-isolate.
PUBLIC HEALTH
BBC

Keir Starmer: Two arrested after protesters surround Labour leader

Two people have been arrested amid clashes as protesters surrounded Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer. Sir Keir was protected by police and removed by car near Parliament shortly after 17:00 GMT on Monday. Protesters could be heard shouting "traitor" and criticising his record on Covid, and there were some cries...
PROTESTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
World
Country
Scotland
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Daily Mail

Nicola Sturgeon axes Covid certificates from February 28 and ditches masks from March 21 - but says free tests WILL remain in place 'from now until further notice’ despite Boris ordering people in England to PAY for them after April 1

Nicola Sturgeon today unveiled her plan for a 'sustainable return to a normal way of life’ in Scotland as she promised to axe remaining coronavirus rules amid a furious row with Boris Johnson over scrapping free Covid tests. The First Minister said the use of Covid certificates will end...
WORLD
The Independent

Nicola Sturgeon vows to ‘uphold’ free Covid tests as self-isolation continues for Scots

First minister Nicola Sturgeon has announced that all of Scotland’s legal Covid restrictions, including the wearing of masks, will come to an end on 21 March.However, Ms Sturgeon said Scots should continue to self-isolate at home if they test positive “for now” – as she promised to set out a test and trace plan for Scotland in March.The SNP leader also vowed to uphold the “principle” of free Covid tests, putting her administration on a collision course with Boris Johnson’s government.Mr Johnson said free Covid testing for the public will be scrapped in England from 1 April, as he...
WORLD
Daily Mail

Sturgeon risks business EXODUS with push for Scottish independence: Boss of major defence firm says it could shift huge shipyard south of border within three years of vote to split UK

Babcock - one of Britain's biggest engineering firms - could relocate its shipyard at Rosyth to England within a few years if it is not welcome in an independent Scotland, its chief executive said today. David Lockwood said the timescales around any future independence negotiations mean such a move would...
ECONOMY
Daily Mail

Scottish pub bosses call on office staff to take boozy lunches and post-work drinks and slam Nicola Sturgeon for 'forcing them into a perpetual Covid hell' as study reveals SIX pubs closed every WEEK during the pandemic

Hospitality bosses desperate for a post-pandemic boost are encouraging the return of 'business lunches' and post-work drinks for hybrid workers. Companies and employees are being urged to work hard and play hard as they help kick-start the recovery of businesses in Edinburgh's city centre after two years of strict Covid curbs championed by Nicola Sturgeon's SNP.
PUBLIC HEALTH
BBC

Nicola Sturgeon: Putin must feel wrath of the world

The first minister says Russia's actions in Ukraine have created perhaps the most dangerous moment since World War Two. Russian forces have launched a major military assault on Ukraine, with reports of missile strikes and explosions near major cities. Speaking at Holyrood, Nicola Sturgeon said Russian President Vladimir Putin must...
POLITICS
BBC

Covid: Restrictions end in England and NHS staff challenges in Scotland

Here are five things you need to know about the coronavirus pandemic this Thursday morning. We'll have another update for you this evening. Today is the day all remaining legal restrictions relating to coronavirus end in England. That means there's no requirement to self-isolate if you test positive - although you're still advised to do it if you have the virus. It's all part of the government's Living with Covid plan to get back to normal life, although some critics say it fails to protect the most vulnerable. Read more here.
PUBLIC HEALTH
newschain

newschain

49K+
Followers
119K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy