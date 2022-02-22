Manek, Bacot power North Carolina past Louisville 70-63

Boston College will look to make it two in a row when it travels to Raleigh to take on NC State on Wednesday night. The Eagles snapped a five-game losing streak with a statement 71-55 win over Florida State on Monday. Jaeden Zackery was the star of the show, filling up the stat sheet with 18 points, eight rebounds, six assists and five steals. James Karnik added a double-double and Brevin Galloway contributed 14 points, giving Boston College more than enough firepower to knock off the Seminoles.

RALEIGH, NC ・ 16 HOURS AGO