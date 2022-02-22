ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Manek, Bacot power North Carolina past Louisville 70-63

Marion Chronicle-Tribune
 2 days ago

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (AP) — Brady Manek scored 17 points, Armando Bacot...

www.chronicle-tribune.com

On3.com

Mike Krzyzewski discusses impact of Trevor Keels return to lineup

Trevor Keels is an important part of Duke‘s team. Although he doesn’t score a ton of points or make the flashiest plays, Keels – the former On3 Consensus four-star guard – plays a significant role for the Blue Devils. While he’s played off the bench at times this season, Keels has been back in the starting lineup over the past few games and has been big for Mike Krzyzewski’s squad.
BASKETBALL
State
North Carolina State
Larry Brown Sports

Juwan Howard receives major discipline from Michigan

Juwan Howard has received significant discipline from Michigan over his major altercation on Sunday. Michigan is suspending Howard for the rest of the regular season, both Yahoo and ESPN reported on Monday. Michigan has five games remaining in the regular season and is 14-11. Four of the team’s five remaining...
COLLEGE SPORTS
On3.com

Michigan makes additional decision on Juwan Howard suspension

Michigan’s Juwan Howard will not be allowed to participate in practice during his five-game suspension, per a Michigan spokesman. The Wolverines will conclude their regular season March 6 at Ohio State. Given that there are only five games remaining in Michigan’s regular season schedule, Howard is done coaching until...
COLLEGE SPORTS
FanSided

NASCAR: Austin Cindric hasn’t clinched a playoff spot

Given the nature of the NASCAR Cup Series playoff system, Austin Cindric hasn’t officially clinched a playoff spot, even after winning the Daytona 500. In his first race as a full-time NASCAR Cup Series driver after replacing 2012 series champion Brad Keselowski behind the wheel of the #2 Ford, Austin Cindric delivered Team Penske their third Daytona 500 victory and first since 2015.
DAYTONA BEACH, FL
Person
Armando Bacot
Raleigh News & Observer

Quick Hitters - North Carolina vs. Louisville

Quick Hitters from North Carolina’s 70-63 home win over Louisville on Monday evening. I’ve typed some variation of this sentence a lot this season: It wasn’t pretty but North Carolina picked up their 20th victory of the season; the 62nd time in history the Tar Heels have done so. Congrats to Coach Davis for reaching the 20-win plateau in his first year.
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLOS.com

Asheville drops 60-59 heartbreaker at Gardner-Webb

Boiling Springs — (WLOS) The UNC Asheville Men’s Basketball team traveled down the road to Boiling Springs on Wednesday night, dropping the contest 60-59 after a D’Maurian Williams elbow jumper gave the Runnin’ Bulldogs the one-point win. Trailing until the 11:35 mark in the second, LJ...
ASHEVILLE, NC
charlottenews.net

Quinten Post leads Boston College past North Carolina State

Quinten Post scored 18 points on 9-of-10 shooting to help Boston College record a 69-61 victory over North Carolina State on Wednesday night in Atlantic Coast Conference play at Raleigh, N.C. Jaeden Zackery added 16 points and three steals as the Eagles (11-16, 6-11 ACC) won their second straight game...
RALEIGH, NC
FOX Sports

Treacy lifts UNC Greensboro past W. Carolina 73-64

GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP) — Dante Treacy had a career-high 24 points as UNC Greensboro got past Western Carolina 73-64 on Wednesday night. Kobe Langley had 14 points for UNC Greensboro (17-12, 9-8 Southern Conference). De'Monte Buckingham added 12 points and seven rebounds. Mohammed Abdulsalam had eight rebounds. Marcus Banks...
GREENSBORO, NC
#Chapel Hill#Ap#Cardinals
247Sports

FINAL: Boston College 69, NC State 61

Boston College will look to make it two in a row when it travels to Raleigh to take on NC State on Wednesday night. The Eagles snapped a five-game losing streak with a statement 71-55 win over Florida State on Monday. Jaeden Zackery was the star of the show, filling up the stat sheet with 18 points, eight rebounds, six assists and five steals. James Karnik added a double-double and Brevin Galloway contributed 14 points, giving Boston College more than enough firepower to knock off the Seminoles.
RALEIGH, NC
WNCT

Clemson beats Wake Forest without PJ Hall, snaps 6-game skid

CLEMSON, S.C. (AP) — Chase Hunter scored a career-high 21 points, Al-Amir Dawes added 19 and short-handed Clemson beat Wake Forest 80-69 on Wednesday night to snap a six-game losing streak. Clemson was without leading scorer PJ Hall (15.5 points per game) due to a foot injury. But Guards Hunter and Dawes helped carry the […]
CLEMSON, SC
WOWK

Combs, floor lineup lead WVU to Monday night victory

Behind a season-best score on floor exercise and a career-high night from senior Kendra Combs, the West Virginia University gymnastics team finished in first place in a tri meet with George Washington and William and Mary inside the WVU Coliseum in Morgantown, on Monday night. All six gymnasts in WVU’s...
MORGANTOWN, WV
Financial World

Juwan Howard suspended for rest of regular season

Michigan men's basketball coach Juwan Howard will receive a suspension after hitting Wisconsin assistant coach Joe Krabbenhoft in the face. The suspension will last 5 games. Conference Commissioner Kevin Warren is pleased with the understanding from Michigan, and hopes that such cases will not happen "Big Ten Conference coaches and student-athletes are expected to display the highest level of sportsmanship conduct," Kevin Warren said as quoted by ESPN "I am grateful for the partnership with Michigan athletics director, Warde Manuel, and Wisconsin athletics director, Chris McIntosh.
COLLEGE SPORTS

