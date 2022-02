Current Records: UT Martin 8-20; SE Missouri State 12-16 The SE Missouri State Redhawks haven't won a contest against the UT Martin Skyhawks since Feb. 13 of 2020, but they'll be looking to end the drought on Thursday. SE Missouri State and UT Martin will face off in an Ohio Valley battle at 8 p.m. ET at Show Me Center. The Redhawks will be strutting in after a win while the Skyhawks will be stumbling in from a defeat.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 3 HOURS AGO