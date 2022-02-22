Local orchard preparing apple trees for spring
ALTAMONT, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — Apple picking season doesn’t start until the fall, but a local orchard is working to prepare their trees for spring.
Farm workers at Indian Ladder Farms were pruning apple trees on Monday. They cut off older branches so new ones will grow.Indian Ladder Farms hosts Christmas tree bonfire
Pruning is a multi-year process that helps shape young trees to produce better when they’re older.
“With the goal of producing better quality apples, which is what a younger branch will do,” farm manager Chris Carballeira said. “Second and third year branches make the best apples, generally.”
Pruning is easier during the winter because branches don’t grow back as fast as they would during warmer months.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NEWS10 ABC.
Comments / 0