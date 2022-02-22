ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Altamont, NY

Local orchard preparing apple trees for spring

NEWS10 ABC
NEWS10 ABC
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0SzYRD_0eLBGeF300

ALTAMONT, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — Apple picking season doesn’t start until the fall, but a local orchard is working to prepare their trees for spring.

Farm workers at Indian Ladder Farms were pruning apple trees on Monday. They cut off older branches so new ones will grow.

Indian Ladder Farms hosts Christmas tree bonfire

Pruning is a multi-year process that helps shape young trees to produce better when they’re older.

“With the goal of producing better quality apples, which is what a younger branch will do,” farm manager Chris Carballeira said. “Second and third year branches make the best apples, generally.”

Pruning is easier during the winter because branches don’t grow back as fast as they would during warmer months.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NEWS10 ABC.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Altamont, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Saratoga Co. rabbit rescue moving to new facility

After two years and thousands of dollars raised through fundraising efforts and donations, Hop on Home Rabbit Sanctuary hopes to be able to move into their new facility on Stump Street in Gansevoort come June. The rescue is currently operating out of the Wilton Mall. Moving into a new facility will give them more space to care for rabbits and give bunnies who don't get adopted a comfortable home.
GANSEVOORT, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Fulton County to distribute COVID test kits Saturday

Fulton County Emergency Management will be distributing another supply of COVID-19 at-home test kits to residents on Saturday, February 26, from 12:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m. or until supplies run out. Most kits will be distributed to residents by drive-through events by participating county-wide Fire Departments.
FULTON COUNTY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Apple Trees#Orchard#Christmas Tree#Pruning#Indian Ladder Farms#Nexstar Media Inc
NEWS10 ABC

Hochul talks winter storm prep during briefing

Governor Kathy Hochul held a storm briefing at the Department of Transportation Valhalla facility in Westchester County ahead of Thursday's winter storm. She also touched on the state's COVID-19 numbers. You can watch the briefing in the player above.
VALHALLA, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Agriculture
NewsBreak
Industry
NEWS10 ABC

Dalton declares snow emergency

Ahead of the incoming winter storm, the City of Dalton has declared a snow emergency. The emergency starts Thursday, February 24 at 11:00 p.m. and ends on Saturday, February 26 at 11 a.m.
DALTON, MA
NEWS10 ABC

Preschool starts chain reaction of kindness in Saratoga County

SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A chain reaction of kindness is spreading smiles around Saratoga County. And it all started with four-year-old students at The Beagle School in Saratoga Springs. NEWS10 first told you about the preschool students making handmade ‘thank you’ books for essential works last week in honor of Random Acts of Kindness […]
SARATOGA COUNTY, NY
NEWS10 ABC

NEWS10 ABC

18K+
Followers
8K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Your local news leader providing the most up-to-date information about what is happening in your community, at news10.com.

 https://www.news10.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy