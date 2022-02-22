Kraken's Chris Driedger: Guarding cage Monday

McCann scored a goal on eight shots and added three hits in Monday's 5-2 loss to the Canucks. McCann's 400th career game came against the team that drafted him 24th overall in 2014. He struck on a feed from Marcus Johansson at 3:12 of the first period, but the Kraken couldn't keep pace with the Canucks in this one. McCann has enjoyed a career year with 21 goals, 33 points, 126 shots on net, 44 hits and a minus-21 rating through 47 appearances. He's still shooting 16.7 percent this season, so a slowdown in the last couple months wouldn't be too surprising.

