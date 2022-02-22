ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Kraken's Chris Driedger: Guarding cage Monday

CBS Sports
 2 days ago

Driedger will get the starting nod for Monday's game in Vancouver, Brendan Batchelor of...

www.cbssports.com

Romesentinel.com

Utica Comets among top AHL teams as regular-season begins to wind down

UTICA — Welcome to the end of February, Utica Comets. With about two months remaining and around 30 regular-season games remaining for most American Hockey League teams, jostling for position in the standings is about to pick up with a normal postseason planned for the first time since 2019.
NHL
The Hockey Writers

Penguins and Canucks Trade Could Provide 2022 Deadline Blockbuster

The Pittsburgh Penguins are entering one of the most important trade deadlines in recent memory as the team has a legitimate shot at the Stanley Cup and has some major decisions to make on their pending free agents. Extensions for Kris Letang, Bryan Rust, Evan Rodrigues, and Evgeni Malkin are looming large over the club, and management has shown – with the recent extensions for Jeff Carter and Chad Ruhwedel – that they aren’t shy to get some business done with those who are willing.
NHL
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Injured Penguins forward Teddy Blueger resumes practicing

With the benefit of three days between games, the Penguins utilized Tuesday’s practice in Cranberry to boost individual skills. So no formal line rushes or usage of the special teams units. Also, no contact. That allowed injured forward Teddy Blueger to practice with his teammates for the first since...
NHL
NHL

Analytics with Alison: Previewing Islanders at Seattle

It's been 19 days since the Kraken and Islanders last met and in that span, there's been an All-Star break followed by six games for each team. Since then, the Islanders are 2-3-1, and the Kraken are 1-5-0. So, tomorrow's matchup will bring two teams hungry to find more wins.
NHL
Person
Chris Driedger
CBS Sports

Kraken's Philipp Grubauer: Tending twine Tuesday

Grubauer will guard the home goal Tuesday versus the Islanders, Mike Benton of Sports Radio KJR reports. Grubauer will get the second half of a back-to-back after Chris Driedger lost to the Canucks on Monday. The 30-year-old Grubauer has just one shutout this season, and it came against the Islanders on Feb. 2. He'll look to recapture that magic again Tuesday in a fairly favorable matchup.
NHL
The Spun

Bucs Super Bowl Champion Announces Retirement At 25

On Tuesday afternoon, a linebacker on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers announced his retirement from the NFL. In a lengthy message posted to his social media channels, former Wisconsin standout Jack Cichy announced his retirement from the league. Just 25 years old, Cichy has battled numerous knee injuries during the course of his career.
NFL
CBS Sports

Jets' Connor Hellebuyck: Guarding crease Monday

Hellebuyck will be in goal versus the Flames on Monday, per Flames' TV host Brendan Parker. Hellebuyck has struggled to put together wins of late, as he is 3-3-1 in his last seven contests along with a 2.29 GAA. Over the course of his career, the netminder has dominated the Flames, as he is 11-3-1 with a .934 save percentage, tied for his most wins against any single club.
NHL
NESN

Jeremy Swayman Shuts Down Avalanche As Bruins Take Matinée

The rookie is playing his best hockey of the season right now. The Boston Bruins delivered one of their best games this season as they took it to the Colorado Avalanche on Monday afternoon. Boston was powered by five goals and a great performance by Jeremy Swayman. Boston’s netminder made...
NHL
CBS Sports

Kraken's Jaden Schwartz: Skates Tuesday

Schwartz (hand) participated in on-ice workouts Tuesday, Mike Benton of Sports Radio KJR reports. Schwartz has been out since Dec. 30, and he went on injured reserve after undergoing hand surgery. While he was on the ice Tuesday, most of the Kraken were not due to this being the second half of a back-to-back for the team. The 29-year-old will still need to get in multiple practices with the full group before a return can be considered imminent.
HOCKEY
CBS Sports

Kraken's Jordan Eberle: Hands out helper Monday

Eberle posted an assist and two shots on goal in Monday's 5-2 loss to the Canucks. Eberle helped out on a Jared McCann goal in the first period. Through eight games in February, Eberle's put up two goals, three assists and 18 shots on net. The 31-year-old winger has improved on the three assists he had in 12 games in January, but he's likely still on the fringe for fantasy. In 50 contests overall, Eberle has 30 points, 112 shots on net and a minus-24 rating.
NHL
CBS Sports

Kraken's Jared McCann: Scores in 400th game

McCann scored a goal on eight shots and added three hits in Monday's 5-2 loss to the Canucks. McCann's 400th career game came against the team that drafted him 24th overall in 2014. He struck on a feed from Marcus Johansson at 3:12 of the first period, but the Kraken couldn't keep pace with the Canucks in this one. McCann has enjoyed a career year with 21 goals, 33 points, 126 shots on net, 44 hits and a minus-21 rating through 47 appearances. He's still shooting 16.7 percent this season, so a slowdown in the last couple months wouldn't be too surprising.
NHL
CBS Sports

Kraken's Marcus Johansson: Distributes helper

Johansson notched an assist and two shots on goal in Monday's 5-2 loss to the Canucks. Johansson set up Jared McCann for a game-tying goal at 3:12 of the first period. With three points in four contests since a one-game injury absence, Johansson continues to play well on the top line. The veteran forward has 18 points, 65 shots on net and a minus-21 rating in 40 outings overall.
NHL
CBS Sports

Kraken's Riley Sheahan: Offers shorthanded helper

Sheahan produced a shorthanded assist in Monday's 5-2 loss to the Canucks. Sheahan had the secondary helper on a Mark Giordano goal in the first period. The 30-year-old Sheahan has picked up at least one shorthanded point in each of the last five seasons as a solid defensive forward. In 39 contests this year, he's at eight points, 37 shots on net and a plus-5 rating while often centering the Kraken's fourth line.
NHL
CBS Sports

Kraken's Yanni Gourde: Finds twine in loss

Gourde scored a goal on two shots and went minus-3 in Tuesday's 5-2 loss to the Islanders. Gourde scored off a faceoff win from Calle Jarnkrok to get the Kraken on the board in the second period. This was Gourde's first goal in nine games in February, though he's added five assists to maintain solid production. The 30-year-old center has 11 tallies, 29 points, 75 shots on net, 57 hits, 28 PIM and a minus-13 rating through 45 contests overall.
NHL
FOX Sports

Nashville hosts Dallas after Jeannot's 2-goal game

LINE: Predators -149, Stars +127; over/under is 5.5. BOTTOM LINE: Nashville hosts the Dallas Stars after Tanner Jeannot scored two goals in the Predators' 6-4 victory against the Panthers. The Predators are 10-5-1 against the rest of their division. Nashville has scored 158 goals and ranks seventh in the Western...
NHL
Arizona Sports

Arizona Coyotes trade goalie Carter Hutton to Toronto Maple Leafs

The Arizona Coyotes have moved on from goalie Carter Hutton, trading him to the Toronto Maple Leafs for future considerations, the team announced on Monday. Hutton, 36, hasn’t played for the Coyotes since October after suffering a lower-body injury. He’s appeared in three games for Arizona this season, posting an 0-2 record.
NHL
CBS Sports

Kraken's Joonas Donskoi: Earns shorthanded helper

Donskoi produced a shorthanded assist in Monday's 5-2 loss to the Canucks. Donskoi set up Mark Giordano's shorthanded tally in the first period. The assist snapped Donskoi's six-game point drought, but he's still been a passenger more often than not when it comes to offense. The Finnish winger has just one goal, 15 helpers, 62 shots on net and a minus-6 rating through 51 outings -- he had 31 points in the same number of games last season.
NHL
NESN

Jack Studnicka Move Eliminates Line Option With Brad Marchand Arrival

Given the fact Bruins head coach Bruce Cassidy recently threw praise his way, it felt like Boston could have looked to Jack Studnicka to play a complementary forward role in the short term. Studnicka, who had been centering the third line with Erik Haula and Nick Foligno, was assigned to...
NHL

