Jets' Brenden Dillon: Produces assist in loss

Pionk logged an assist and two shots on goal in Monday's 3-1 loss to the Flames. Pionk had a shot attempt deflected in by Dominic Toninato in the second period, but that was all the Jets could muster against the surging Flames. The assist ended Pionk's four-game point drought. The 26-year-old defenseman is at 20 points, 93 shots on net, 109 hits, 56 blocked shots and a plus-4 rating in 45 contests this season. He's posted well over 0.5 points per game in the last two campaigns, so there could be a little room for growth down the stretch.

NHL ・ 2 DAYS AGO