Jets' Brenden Dillon: Produces assist in loss

CBS Sports
 2 days ago

Dillon notched an assist in Monday's 3-1 loss to the Flames. Dillon has been rather...

FOX Sports

New York visits San Jose after Parise's 2-goal game

New York Islanders (19-20-7, sixth in the Metropolitan) vs. San Jose Sharks (22-22-6, seventh in the Pacific) BOTTOM LINE: New York visits the San Jose Sharks after Zach Parise scored two goals in the Islanders' 5-2 win over the Kraken. The Sharks have gone 11-11-3 in home games. San Jose...
NHL
FOX Sports

Kadri and Colorado take on Winnipeg

Winnipeg Jets (22-20-9, sixth in the Central) vs. Colorado Avalanche (37-10-4, first in the Central) BOTTOM LINE: Nazem Kadri leads Colorado into a matchup with Winnipeg. He ranks fourth in the NHL with 64 points, scoring 22 goals and totaling 42 assists. The Avalanche are 12-4-2 against Central teams. Colorado...
NHL
CBS Sports

Jets' Neal Pionk: Manages helper in loss

Pionk logged an assist and two shots on goal in Monday's 3-1 loss to the Flames. Pionk had a shot attempt deflected in by Dominic Toninato in the second period, but that was all the Jets could muster against the surging Flames. The assist ended Pionk's four-game point drought. The 26-year-old defenseman is at 20 points, 93 shots on net, 109 hits, 56 blocked shots and a plus-4 rating in 45 contests this season. He's posted well over 0.5 points per game in the last two campaigns, so there could be a little room for growth down the stretch.
NHL
CBS Sports

Maple Leafs' Morgan Rielly: Generates assist in loss

Rielly notched an assist, four shots on goal and minus-2 rating in Monday's 5-2 loss to the Canadiens. Rielly has been a little hit-or-miss in February with five points in eight appearances. Two of those games were multi-point efforts. The 27-year-old blueliner remains one of the league's best point-producing defensemen -- he has six goals, 37 assists, 130 shots on net and a plus-11 rating in 49 outings.
NHL
Brenden Dillon
FOX Sports

Nashville hosts Dallas after Jeannot's 2-goal game

LINE: Predators -149, Stars +127; over/under is 5.5. BOTTOM LINE: Nashville hosts the Dallas Stars after Tanner Jeannot scored two goals in the Predators' 6-4 victory against the Panthers. The Predators are 10-5-1 against the rest of their division. Nashville has scored 158 goals and ranks seventh in the Western...
NHL
The Spun

Antonio Brown Shares X-Ray Photo: NFL World Reacts

Former Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Antonio Brown continues to take shots at his old franchise. Brown shared a photo of an apparent X-ray on Monday afternoon. The ex-Bucccaneers wide receiver claims the team forced him to play hurt. The ex-NFL wide receiver also took some shots at Tom Brady,...
NFL
The Spun

Bucs Super Bowl Champion Announces Retirement At 25

On Tuesday afternoon, a linebacker on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers announced his retirement from the NFL. In a lengthy message posted to his social media channels, former Wisconsin standout Jack Cichy announced his retirement from the league. Just 25 years old, Cichy has battled numerous knee injuries during the course of his career.
NFL
Popculture

Two-Time Super Bowl Player Announces Retirement From NFL After Eight Seasons

An NFL player who has appeared in two Super Bowls is calling it a career. This week, Ricardo Allen, who played for the Atlanta Falcons and Cincinnati Bengals announced his retirement from the NFL after eight seasons. This comes a week after he played in Super Bowl LVI with the Bengals.
NFL
The Spun

The Athletic Predicts A Blockbuster Jimmy Garoppolo Trade

Jimmy Garoppolo‘s days with the San Francisco 49ers are numbered. In fact, Tim Kawakami of The Athletic believes the veteran quarterback will be traded early next month and playing for the Pittsburgh Steelers next season. “Kawakami believes a trade will be agreed to and reported by the end of...
NFL
CBS Sports

Coyotes' Nick Schmaltz: Garners assist in loss

Schmaltz logged an assist and two shots on goal in Wednesday's 3-2 loss to the Kings. Schmaltz set up Clayton Keller's opening tally in the second period. Through eight games in February, Schmaltz has four goals and four assists. He's thrived since landing on the top line with Keller. Schmaltz is now at 23 points, 53 shots on net and a minus-3 rating in 32 contests overall.
NHL
FOX Sports

Predators beat Panthers 6-4, end 4-game losing streak

SUNRISE, Fla.- (AP) — Mikael Granlund scored the go-ahead goal in the third period and the Nashville Predators snapped a four-game losing streak with a 6-4 win over the Florida Panthers on Tuesday night. Tanner Jeannot scored twice, Filip Forsberg had a goal and an assist, and Yakov Trenin...
NHL
Fox News

Rickard Rakell leads Ducks to 4-3 win over Sharks in shootout

Rickard Rakell had two goals in regulation and scored the winner in a shootout to lead the Anaheim Ducks over the skidding San Jose Sharks 4-3 on Tuesday night. Trevor Zegras converted in the first round of the shootout, and Anaheim goalie Anthony Stolarz turned away Logan Couture and Tomas Hertl. That put it in the hands of Rakell, who went top shelf on James Reimer to give the Ducks their second straight win.
NHL
CBS Sports

Jets' Mark Scheifele: Two points in OT loss

Scheifele scored a power-play goal and added an assist in Wednesday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Stars. Scheifele helped Blake Wheeler open the scoring in the first and restored Winnipeg's one-goal advantage early in the third, but the Jets were unable to make either lead hold up. The streaky center came into this one mired in a three-game point drought, but that drought was preceded by a stretch of seven goals in five games, so Scheifele's capable of heating up in a hurry.
NHL
CBS Detroit

NHL-Leading Avs Beat Red Wings 5-2

Gabriel Landeskog opened the scoring 1:12 in and capped it with an empty-netter for his 25th goal of the season, helping the NHL-leading Colorado Avalanche beat the Detroit Red Wings 5-2 on Wednesday night. Biden Condemns 'Russia's Unprovoked And Unjustified Attack On Ukraine'. Tyson Jost, Nazem Kadri, and Valeri Nichushkin...
NHL

