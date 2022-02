Jones stopped 22 of 24 shots in Tuesday's 4-1 loss to the Blues. St. Louis' final two goals were scored into an empty net. Jones put together one of his best performances so far in 2022, as he allowed fewer than three goals for the first time since Dec. 29, but his offense let him down. On the season, the veteran netminder is stuck with a shaky 3.51 GAA and .898 save percentage, but he's started three straight games while Carter Hart (eye) has been unavailable.

NHL ・ 1 DAY AGO