ORLANDO, Fla. — A local non-profit organization has taken the first step towards a plan to build an entire community in Central Florida for people with special needs. Marie Kuck and her Husband Tim are the founders of Nathaniel’s Hope, a group that works to serve kids with disabilities. It’s named for their son who passed away when he was just four years old after he was born with medical needs.

ORLANDO, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO