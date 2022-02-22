Detectives investigate bowling alley brawl in Rock Hill

ROCK HILL, S.C. — A fight broke out Friday night at a Rock Hill bowling alley that was caught on video and shared on social media.

The York County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the incident that happened around 11 p.m. at Strikers Family Sports Center that involved several people throwing punches and chairs.

[ALSO READ: Police asking for public’s help identifying suspect in Charlotte bowling alley shooting]

The York County Sheriff Kevin Tolson posted on Facebook saying the incident was a parent issue and should not have been a law enforcement issue.

The post said, “Hey Parents- where are you? This should not have happened. Do you know where your kid is- do you know what they’re dong? Watch this video. This is not a police problem, it is a parent problem. Wake up and make them responsible so law enforcement doesn’t have to!- Kevin.”

The sheriff’s office has since deleted the video from the post on Facebook.

The owner of the bowling alley told Channel 9′s Tina Terry that he has great customers and that the incident was very unusual.

Off-duty deputies were at the bowling alley, sheriff’s office spokesman Trent Faris said.

“He was there doing his job and a fight broke out,” he said. “One officer trying to break up a fight of dozens is hard. We called more officers, people in the area, from other assignments. We got it under control.”

Investigators have reviewed video from cellphones and surveillance cameras inside the bowling alley to look for answers.

There were no injuries reported from the fight.

Ann Marie Bingham, who is a regular at the bowling alley, hopes deputies make a swift arrest.

“If this can happen here, it can happen anywhere,” Bingham told Channel 9.

No further information has been released.

Return to this story for updates.

(Watch the video below: 160 bowling balls discovered buried in Michigan yard)

©2022 Cox Media Group