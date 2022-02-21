ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
IU basketball is testing fans' patience with its fifth straight loss

By Scott Horner, Indianapolis Star
IndyStar | The Indianapolis Star
IndyStar | The Indianapolis Star
 2 days ago

Indiana had rallied to take a four-point lead in the closing minutes of regulation before it fell apart.

The 80-69 overtime loss to Ohio State was IU's fifth straight, and it leaves them on the NCAA Tournament bubble. IU last made the event in 2016.

It's time for Hoosiers fans to vent.

Crusher: IU had crucial Top-25 road win in its grasp. Then let it slip away. Is the season?

Incoming help: A Purdue great gushes about him. LeBron roots for him. Meet IU's future PG Gabe Cupps.

This article originally appeared on Indianapolis Star: IU basketball is testing fans' patience with its fifth straight loss

